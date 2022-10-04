Read full article on original website
Fastener Issue Prompts Rivian to Recall Thousands of 2022 Vehicles
In this day and age, automotive recalls can involve a wide variety of issues, from mechanical troubles to software issues. Some recalls can be addressed with a quick repair, while others might require a longer period of maintenance. The latest news of a high-profile recall comes from electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian — and the issue at hand, as per an article at CNBC, involves a fastener.
