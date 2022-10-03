The California Avocado Commission Board of Directors has selected produce veteran Jeff Oberman to become the organization’s next president, effective Oct. 10. Oberman’s produce industry career has spanned 25 years. Since 2020, he served as VP of sales, business development for PRO*ACT and was VP of strategic programs for the previous two years. From 1997-2018, Oberman worked for the produce trade association, United Fresh, in other responsible roles. For more than half his tenure at United Fresh, he served as VP of trade relations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO