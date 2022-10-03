Read full article on original website
Big Y Partners With Red Cross Disaster Relief Campaign
Springfield, Massachusetts-based Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Through Oct. 19, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at all locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Donation containers for...
Tyson Foods Donates 1M Pounds Of Protein For Florida Relief
Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is donating four million meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to support those impacted by the recent flooding and severe weather from Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company is partnering with Walmart to help distribute more than one million pounds of protein to feed those...
California Avocado Commission Announces Oberman As President
The California Avocado Commission Board of Directors has selected produce veteran Jeff Oberman to become the organization’s next president, effective Oct. 10. Oberman’s produce industry career has spanned 25 years. Since 2020, he served as VP of sales, business development for PRO*ACT and was VP of strategic programs for the previous two years. From 1997-2018, Oberman worked for the produce trade association, United Fresh, in other responsible roles. For more than half his tenure at United Fresh, he served as VP of trade relations.
Casa Azul Launches Recyclable Metal Packaging Cans
Two beverage entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Los Angeles, California-based Casa Azul featuring a recyclable metal packaging can. Building a brand is not new for Lance Collins and Mike Repole. Collins started Fuze and NOS Energy, while Repole launched Smart Water and Vitamin Water. Together, the two creators have crafted the Casa Azul Tequila Soda.
Kroger, Priority Health Announce Co-Branded Plans
Detroit-based Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, and Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., announced the launch of two co-branded Medicare plans with benefits and services that address people’s whole-health needs and well-being. The plans, PriorityMedicare + Kroger as well as PriorityMedicare D-SNP...
Voters Will Consider If Grocery Stores In Colorado Can Sell Wine
The longstanding Rocky Mountain Food Industry Association is in the process of merging with the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association. Within the past two years, the organizations have been working to become one as Mary Lou Chapman, longtime president and CEO of RMFIA, moves closer to retirement, according to Grier Bailey, executive director of CWPMA.
