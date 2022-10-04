BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Hae Min Lee's family in their efforts to put Adnan Syed's case on hold. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention. The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will decide this month whether to drop the charges or seek a new trial.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO