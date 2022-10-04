Read full article on original website
Maryland Moments | Poetic positivity in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a city where kindness often doesn't make the front page, Carter Flaig takes a seat to write free poems to inspire and spread kindness. His mission is to make Baltimore a better place. The process begins with him asking a few questions to learn more...
Coast Guard searching for missing man chronicling solo sail to Florida on social media
WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast is asking the public to help them find a missing man who recently set sail from Massachusetts on his way to Florida. Authorities said 22-year-old Matthew Dennis left Salem, Massachusetts, going toward Florida in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat. He was last...
Baltimore City Public School teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools has announced that their 2022 Teach of the Year, Berol Dewdney, has been named Maryland's Teacher of the Year. The district said Ms. Dewdney is a Pre-K teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School. She was one of seven finalists from across...
Md. Attorney General Frosh joining Hae Min Lee's family appeal to put Syed case on hold
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Hae Min Lee's family in their efforts to put Adnan Syed's case on hold. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention. The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will decide this month whether to drop the charges or seek a new trial.
Applications for Child Care Capital Support Fund open to support licensed providers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Applications for the Child Care Capital Support Revolving Loan Fund to help licensed childcare providers build and improve facilities in Maryland are now open. The Maryland Department of Commerce made the new announcement about the fund being open to the public on Thursday after the loan...
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
Md. man who allegedly killed 3 people over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial
HOWARD CO. (WBFF) — An Allegany County man, alleged of killing three people, including his sister-in-law and half-brother, was found competent to stand trial. This comes after 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was found incompetent by the court twice earlier this year. Prosecutors say that Burnham was motivated by conspiracy theories...
