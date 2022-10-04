ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Poetic positivity in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a city where kindness often doesn't make the front page, Carter Flaig takes a seat to write free poems to inspire and spread kindness. His mission is to make Baltimore a better place. The process begins with him asking a few questions to learn more...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Public School teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools has announced that their 2022 Teach of the Year, Berol Dewdney, has been named Maryland's Teacher of the Year. The district said Ms. Dewdney is a Pre-K teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School. She was one of seven finalists from across...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Md. Attorney General Frosh joining Hae Min Lee's family appeal to put Syed case on hold

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Hae Min Lee's family in their efforts to put Adnan Syed's case on hold. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention. The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will decide this month whether to drop the charges or seek a new trial.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy