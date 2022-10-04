The Cañon City Tigers tennis duo of sophomore Jonas Peterson and freshman Gavin Balch had the highest finish of the team, winning a third-place medal at No. 4 doubles in the Regional Tennis Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Pueblo City Park courts. They won their quarter-final match over Fountain Valley to advance to the semifinals Saturday morning vs. No. 2 seed Colorado Springs Coronado. Their loss to Coronado dropped them into the playback bracket. They beat Pueblo County in two straight sets to advance to the third-place match. Then they defeated Pueblo Central to take home third place.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO