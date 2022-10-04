Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo loses mountain tapir and Mexican wolf
It is a somber day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo today as they lost two of their endangered species on Thursday afternoon.
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not Forgotten
Chadbourn Gospel Mission in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Over a hundred years ago, the land that is now America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs was a bustling working-class neighborhood.
KKTV
Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
Original design for Coffin Races t-shirt contest disqualified, runner-up wins
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The runner-up in the commemorative t-shirt design contest for the Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races has been awarded first place, after an “unfortunate circumstance” disqualified the original winning design. In an email sent out on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said the previously announced winning design […]
Daily Record
Cañon City Tigers team ends season at regionals in Pueblo
The Cañon City Tigers tennis duo of sophomore Jonas Peterson and freshman Gavin Balch had the highest finish of the team, winning a third-place medal at No. 4 doubles in the Regional Tennis Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Pueblo City Park courts. They won their quarter-final match over Fountain Valley to advance to the semifinals Saturday morning vs. No. 2 seed Colorado Springs Coronado. Their loss to Coronado dropped them into the playback bracket. They beat Pueblo County in two straight sets to advance to the third-place match. Then they defeated Pueblo Central to take home third place.
Don’t miss the second annual COS SausageFest this weekend!
(SPONSORED) — The leaves are falling, and the temperature is dropping, so what better way to warm up than with a beer and a brat? SausageFest 2022 is Colorado Springs’ sausage and gourmet food celebration, and Solsage Food Truck shares some of its savory staples and details on its upcoming event with Nova! Event details: […]
KKTV
WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
KKTV
Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
KKTV
‘It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye’: Pueblo Zoo announces death of pallas cat
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Zoo is grieving the loss of one of its beloved animals. “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Mushdog, the pallas cat,” the zoo said in a social media post Wednesday. Mushdog was grumpy, but also very charismatic and...
Daily Record
Fremont County’s Justin Kurth’s space policy research to be published in Fellowship Review
Colorado State University-Pueblo student and the university’s first Presidential Fellow, Justin Kurth, has been selected for publication in the “Fellowship Review 2021-2022” by The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress. Kurth, 38, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and nontraditional student currently completing his...
ngazette.com
The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo
The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Suspect named in case sparked by hikers find body in Colorado Springs
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022. Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.
KRDO
CPW asking Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina boaters for contact info
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the marina was dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
Woman charged for passing around handgun at skate park in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A woman was taken into custody and charged by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) for passing around a handgun at a skate park, Saturday morning on Oct. 8. At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers were called to Fountain Mesa Park located at 7393 Fortman Ave. on reports of possible minors passing a handgun […]
DougCo Sheriff warns residents after two bear sightings reported
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports a bear was spotted near Highlands Ranch while another was spotted on camera in western Douglas County.
Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol asked for witnesses of crash that happened on the north side of the city Friday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m. a red sedan was westbound on Interquest Pkwy. at Market Center Point when a gray sedan was eastbound at the intersection and turning left. To avoid the The post Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD continues to search for Colorado Springs woman missing since 1994
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a woman, who went missing in 1994. According to CSPD on Oct. 6, 1994, 38-year-old Gloria Berreth was reported missing after she had not shown up to pick her children up after work at Peterson Air Force Base. She was last heard […]
Joe Roybal withdraws from Sheriff’s forum, event to go on with only his opponent
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Joe Roybal has withdrawn from a forum planned for Thursday, Oct. 6 featuring him and his opponent, John Foley. The forum was set to be hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region starting at 6 p.m. at the KRCC Community Room on North Tejon, and would have […]
Man who scammed brides in Black Forest sentenced to five years
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The owner of a wedding venue in Black Forest, who was accused of scamming dozens of brides, has been sentenced to five years behind bars in El Paso County Court. Richard Reynolds, Owner of Black Forest Retreat, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after he was arrested in October of […]
