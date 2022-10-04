ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

KKTV

Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Original design for Coffin Races t-shirt contest disqualified, runner-up wins

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The runner-up in the commemorative t-shirt design contest for the Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races has been awarded first place, after an “unfortunate circumstance” disqualified the original winning design. In an email sent out on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said the previously announced winning design […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Cañon City Tigers team ends season at regionals in Pueblo

The Cañon City Tigers tennis duo of sophomore Jonas Peterson and freshman Gavin Balch had the highest finish of the team, winning a third-place medal at No. 4 doubles in the Regional Tennis Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Pueblo City Park courts. They won their quarter-final match over Fountain Valley to advance to the semifinals Saturday morning vs. No. 2 seed Colorado Springs Coronado. Their loss to Coronado dropped them into the playback bracket. They beat Pueblo County in two straight sets to advance to the third-place match. Then they defeated Pueblo Central to take home third place.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Don’t miss the second annual COS SausageFest this weekend!

(SPONSORED) — The leaves are falling, and the temperature is dropping, so what better way to warm up than with a beer and a brat? SausageFest 2022 is Colorado Springs’ sausage and gourmet food celebration, and Solsage Food Truck shares some of its savory staples and details on its upcoming event with Nova! Event details: […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO

Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
BUENA VISTA, CO
KKTV

Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
ngazette.com

The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo

The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Suspect named in case sparked by hikers find body in Colorado Springs

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022. Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CPW asking Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina boaters for contact info

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the marina was dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman charged for passing around handgun at skate park in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A woman was taken into custody and charged by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) for passing around a handgun at a skate park, Saturday morning on Oct. 8. At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers were called to Fountain Mesa Park located at 7393 Fortman Ave. on reports of possible minors passing a handgun […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol asked for witnesses of crash that happened on the north side of the city Friday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m. a red sedan was westbound on Interquest Pkwy. at Market Center Point when a gray sedan was eastbound at the intersection and turning left. To avoid the The post Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

