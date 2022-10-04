Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Shedding light on co-occuring mental health conditions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This week marks Mental Illness Awareness, a health disorder affecting everyone directly or indirectly. Millions struggle with a co-occuring mental health condition and substance use disorder that can lead to other health issues if left untreated. Wendy Insalaco of Ashley Addiction Treatment sheds light on mental...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore loses more officers than it attracts; experts fear looming crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As violent crime teeters toward historic levels in Baltimore, there are growing fears that the dwindling number of crime fighters could soon make history too. Currently, Baltimore's Police Department has 141 fewer officers than it had a year ago. In fact, statistics from FBI crime reports...
Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients
A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce. Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Experts believe pandemic, staffing and accountability fueling increase in robberies
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The attempted armed robbery, police say, of a 30-year-old man in south Baltimore is the latest example of how the crime can quickly escalate into a shooting, or even murder. The latest data posted by the Baltimore Police Department shows citywide robberies are up 13%...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Moments | Poetic positivity in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a city where kindness often doesn't make the front page, Carter Flaig takes a seat to write free poems to inspire and spread kindness. His mission is to make Baltimore a better place. The process begins with him asking a few questions to learn more...
WTOP
Homelessness spike, ongoing food insecurity in Prince George’s Co. strains county services
Many cities around the nation are facing a homelessness crisis, spurred by inflation, an economic downturn and a lack of affordable housing. In Prince George’s County, Maryland, a spike in homelessness — among the highest in the nation — is straining both families and the county’s service providers and programs that are aimed at helping residents hang onto their homes.
foxbaltimore.com
Confidential email accuses Montgomery planning chair of inappropriate language, behavior
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has obtained a confidential email that accuses Montgomery County Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson of engaging in inappropriate language and behavior in the workplace. The email was sent at 10:54 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, with the subject "Confidential Sensitive Do not Distribute...
foxbaltimore.com
Citizens look for promised water bill discount after E. coli contamination scare
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News has learned Baltimore residents will have to wait just a few more days for a promised discount on water bills. Mayor Brandon Scott said he would cut 25 percent off some city water bills due to E.coli contamination. Denver Moten and his neighbors can't...
Baltimore City Public School Teacher Named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher Of The Year
Congratulations are in order for one Baltimore City Public School teacher! Berol Dewdney, a Pre-K teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School, was named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher of the Year! According to the district, Ms. Dewdney was one of seven finalists from across the state. She will now go on to represent Maryland in the […] The post Baltimore City Public School Teacher Named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher Of The Year appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott questioned on when squeegee collaborative will put out a plan
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The squeegee collaborative has been active since July, but have yet to put out a report as the mayor continues to put his faith in them. “We’re working to try to figure out how to solve something that has been an issue for 4-5 decades and is quite complex and that’s why all of the brainpower of the city is trying to fix that,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday.
foxbaltimore.com
Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
foxbaltimore.com
Local Doctor weighs in on how to prep for the Baltimore Running Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival is now a week away. Thousands of runners will come to Baltimore to run half and full marathons through the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and Federal Hill. But what should runners be doing to prepare themselves for the race?. Dr....
foxbaltimore.com
City residents demand solutions to squeegee attacks from our leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In his Northeast Baltimore neighborhood on Friday, friends of Zhamiel Dixon, 26, were reluctant to discuss Dixon's alleged shooting of two squeegee men. Detectives say Dixon was angry after squeegee kids stole $2,200 from his mother while she was stopped at a Baltimore intersection. "He needs...
foxbaltimore.com
Found vulnerable woman in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police have found Moses safe. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help find a missing and vulnerable woman, Celestine Moses. Police said Moses is from the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings and black sandals,...
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Maryland
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Programs Becoming More Prevalent In Our Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says
BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee collaborative continues, Mayor Scott says he wants group to 'wrap up' work
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott continues to put his faith in his squeegee collaborative to produce recommendations for a problem Scott said has impacted Baltimore for nearly 40 years. The collaborative includes members of the business community, the mayor’s administration, non-profits and squeegee kids. The group has been...
foxbaltimore.com
Md. Attorney General Frosh joining Hae Min Lee's family appeal to put Syed case on hold
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Hae Min Lee's family in their efforts to put Adnan Syed's case on hold. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention. The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office will decide this month whether to drop the charges or seek a new trial.
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
Cambridge woman caring for 5 young children is charged with child neglect
An Eastern Shore woman has been charged with child neglect after her 17-month-old baby showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.
