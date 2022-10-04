Vernon seeks grant for drug prevention

VERNON — Town officials are hoping to receive a state grant of over $5,000 that would fund efforts to reduce vaping among the town’s youth.

At its meeting Monday night, the Town Council unanimously voted to apply for a state Local Prevention Council Grant, with members Julie Clay, Michael Wendus, and Ariana Nieves-Matias absent.

The grant, administered by the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, is given to community-based Local Prevention Councils, or local organizations that plan and implement substance use prevention strategies for youths.