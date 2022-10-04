ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Vernon seeks grant for drug prevention

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTeBB_0iLSLsSt00

VERNON — Town officials are hoping to receive a state grant of over $5,000 that would fund efforts to reduce vaping among the town’s youth.

At its meeting Monday night, the Town Council unanimously voted to apply for a state Local Prevention Council Grant, with members Julie Clay, Michael Wendus, and Ariana Nieves-Matias absent.

The grant, administered by the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, is given to community-based Local Prevention Councils, or local organizations that plan and implement substance use prevention strategies for youths.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic

Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Council OKs ARPA funds for spillway repairs at lake

ENFIELD — The town will contribute $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward repairs to the Shaker Pines Lake spillway and offer the lake association help seeking grants for remaining costs for the $151,000 project to control flooding. WHAT: The Shaker Pines Lake spillway needs extensive repairs, estimated...
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, CT
Vernon, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

6 businesses robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area

NORWICH, Conn — Six businesses were robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night. Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was seen wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robber Wanted in Connection to Several Thefts in Southeastern Conn.

Police are actively searching for an armed robber that's believed to be responsible for at least six robberies in Southeastern Connecticut Friday night. Ledyard Police said they were called to Pumpkin Hill Marketplace on Gallup Hill Road for an armed robbery. Employees told police than a man robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a getaway car and drove off.
LEDYARD, CT
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase

Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Council#Local Prevention Councils
westernmassnews.com

3 arrested, drugs and unlicensed gun seized on Pine Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that the investigation targeted open-air heroin and cocaine trafficking at a Pine Street apartment and resulted in a search warrant being issued. On Tuesday, local, state, and federal...
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Voice

Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say

A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
MERIDEN, CT
Boston

OSHA: Cultivation facility worker died after inhaling ground cannabis dust

OSHA fined Trulieve $35,219 for hazard communication violations. The cannabis company is contesting. A marijuana cultivation facility worker who died in January could not breathe after inhaling ground cannabis dust at the Holyoke site, an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation found. While filling pre-rolls at the Trulieve facility on...
HOLYOKE, MA
Register Citizen

West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man dies in Maine rafting accident

EAST HARTFORD — Brian Breen, 57, of East Hartford died during a rafting accident in Maine last weekend, according to a Maine state government agency. A raft controlled by Magic Falls Rafting Co. was floating down the Dead River early on the afternoon of Oct. 1, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The statement goes on to detail the following:
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
EAST HAVEN, CT
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Cows on the move on Interstate 84 West

VERNON — Loose cows took over a section of Interstate 84 on Friday afternoon, after the trailer housing them accidentally opened. Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno, a state police spokeswoman, confirmed that Troop C began received 911 calls just after 2 p.m. regarding cows in the traveled section of the highway in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
318
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy