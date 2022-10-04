Read full article on original website
Manchester policing concept recognized by national report
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A national report released by the Addiction Policy Forum has named a practice begun in Manchester as one of the key strategies at the local and state level to address the country’s opioid epidemic. The Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team (ACERT) is a joint project...
NH contractor allegedly took money upfront for jobs in 6 Mass. towns and then bailed
All of these towns were on the North Shore. A New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking money upfront for home improvement work he was supposed to do but never started. Robert Merrill, 32, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, has been charged by Newburyport police with two counts of...
Several teens and one adult arrested following large fight at Boston playground
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department arrested several teens and one adult following a large fight at a playground Friday night. Investigators tell Boston 25 News it happened during a football game at Carter Playground on Columbus Ave. The game was between Archbishop Williams High School and a co-op...
Somerville Street search warrant leads to arrest
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a 22-year-old city man in connection with a search warrant that was conducted at a Somerville Street address late last month. On September 30, 2022, the Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a high-risk search warrant at 943 Somerville St. This was...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
Bail reduced for mother at center of Maine Amber Alert
BIDDEFORD, Maine — A judge Friday reduced the bail for a Maine woman accused of abducting her two children, triggering an Amber Alert. Alexandra Vincent faced a judge in Maine for the first time since turning herself in to police in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. She is charged with criminal restraint by a parent. Her bail was set at $5,000 cash or $500 with a pre-trial contract. Her bail had previously been set at $100,000.
Building ADUs in Manchester: An open letter request to the city for a building code amendment
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. I am reaching out to you today with a request for a change in how the City regulates Accessory Dwelling Units. In recent years, Manchester and the broader region has experienced significant increases in the cost of housing, while the supply of available housing has dwindled. It is a personal mission of mine to be part of finding solutions to this ongoing housing issue.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
Calef Road Fire Station closing for reconstruction as of Friday
Engine 9 personnel will be relocated to Station 7 on Somerville Street during reconstruction and will be posting in their normal response area as much as possible, with no expected reduction of services or personnel. Anyone with questions is asked to call Manchester Fire Department Chief Ryan Cashin at 603-669-2256.
Maryland governor stumps for Girard
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan came to Murphy’s Diner on Elm Street to speak at an event for Manchester State Senate candidate Rich Girard. Introduced by State Representative Bill Boyd (R-Merrimack), Girard attacked Democrats on abortion, educational issues and other topics. He also said that despite the Democratic lean of State Senate District 20, which consists of Manchester Wards 2,3,4,10,11 and 12, that he can beat 12-term incumbent Lou D’Allesandro.
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington
LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing
BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail
A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
New Hampshire student sparks outrage over racist homecoming proposal
Warning: This story includes an image depicting a racist statement. An image circulating social media of a student at Trinity High School in Manchester, New Hampshire, asking a girl to homecoming via slavery reference has come under fire by the community and thousands on social media. The image features a...
