Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Manchester policing concept recognized by national report

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A national report released by the Addiction Policy Forum has named a practice begun in Manchester as one of the key strategies at the local and state level to address the country’s opioid epidemic. The Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team (ACERT) is a joint project...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Somerville Street search warrant leads to arrest

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a 22-year-old city man in connection with a search warrant that was conducted at a Somerville Street address late last month. On September 30, 2022, the Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a high-risk search warrant at 943 Somerville St. This was...
MANCHESTER, NH
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
WMTW

Bail reduced for mother at center of Maine Amber Alert

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A judge Friday reduced the bail for a Maine woman accused of abducting her two children, triggering an Amber Alert. Alexandra Vincent faced a judge in Maine for the first time since turning herself in to police in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. She is charged with criminal restraint by a parent. Her bail was set at $5,000 cash or $500 with a pre-trial contract. Her bail had previously been set at $100,000.
WOBURN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Building ADUs in Manchester: An open letter request to the city for a building code amendment

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. I am reaching out to you today with a request for a change in how the City regulates Accessory Dwelling Units. In recent years, Manchester and the broader region has experienced significant increases in the cost of housing, while the supply of available housing has dwindled. It is a personal mission of mine to be part of finding solutions to this ongoing housing issue.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Calef Road Fire Station closing for reconstruction as of Friday

Engine 9 personnel will be relocated to Station 7 on Somerville Street during reconstruction and will be posting in their normal response area as much as possible, with no expected reduction of services or personnel. Anyone with questions is asked to call Manchester Fire Department Chief Ryan Cashin at 603-669-2256.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Maryland governor stumps for Girard

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan came to Murphy’s Diner on Elm Street to speak at an event for Manchester State Senate candidate Rich Girard. Introduced by State Representative Bill Boyd (R-Merrimack), Girard attacked Democrats on abortion, educational issues and other topics. He also said that despite the Democratic lean of State Senate District 20, which consists of Manchester Wards 2,3,4,10,11 and 12, that he can beat 12-term incumbent Lou D’Allesandro.
MARYLAND STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington

LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
LACONIA, NH
Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
laconiadailysun.com

Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail

A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
MANCHESTER, NH

