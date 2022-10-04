Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
F1 TV Ratings: The Singapore Grand Prix hits a new high
The Singapore Grand Prix returned last weekend after a couple of years off. ESPN saw another impressive increase in F1 TV Ratings. Last weekend’s race saw Max Verstappen struggle for the first time this season. He started in 8th and lost a couple of places at the start. It was an eventful Grand Prix for Verstappen that eventually led to just a single position gained on the night. He was unable to win the Drivers’ Championship that will now carry over to the Japanese Grand Prix. In a wet race that was delayed a full hour, it was Sergio Perez that won, taking the lead in Turn 1 after second on the grid.
NFL・
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Nyck de Vries Signs with Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023
On the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirm the signing of Nyck de Vries to pair with Yuki Tsunoda for 2023. Following weeks of speculation, the rumors proved true of Pierre Gasly leaving Scuderia AlphaTauri to become Fernando Alonso‘s replacement at BWT Alpine for 2023. As a result, who would replace the departing Frenchman in AlphaTauri’s second seat? Dutchman Nyck de Vries has gotten the call. After making his debut this past month in Monza, the 27-year-old will be making the rare move from the Mercedes family to the Red Bull / Honda family for his full-season debut in Formula 1.
lastwordonsports.com
“Oh my goodness, this is fantastic!” – The Story of the 1989 Japanese Grand Prix
Revisiting a classic Japanese Grand Prix. Boundaries between teammates were crossed & accusations of political game-playing rocked the sport. 1988 had seen one of the most dominant Formula 1 seasons in history, with McLaren-Honda racking up 14 wins from 15 races. Ayrton Senna had been recruited from Lotus and won the World Championship for the first time, edging out his team-mate and twice-World Champion, Alain Prost. The 1989 season was a case of continuity, with McLaren once again the class of the pack. But Senna and Prost’s once-cordial relationship turned contentious, giving their renewed title battle even more zesty Hollywood-style drama including that year’s visit to the Japanese Grand Prix.
lastwordonsports.com
F1 Roundtable: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Predictions
The LWOS staff once again submit their F1 predictions for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix. Their race winner, podium, and surprise result. Formula One season enters the final stages of the season with their return to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix. Before this week’s predictions, let’s go over the predictions from the Singapore Grand Prix. Of the nine who participated, Fatima was the only one who correctly predicted that Sergio Perez would be the race winner.
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
Formula 1: Japanese Grand Prix Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch
The Japanese Grand Prix is back for the first time in three years. Here’s how to watch and the key storylines heading into the weekend. Max Verstappen has another chance to clinch the title this weekend in Honda’s backyard. Formula 1 is back at Suzuka for the first Japanese Grand Prix since 2019. While a lot has changed since then, the challenge and fun of Suzuka remain the same, and there is another opportunity this weekend for a championship-clinching moment.
lastwordonsports.com
IndyCar: Santino Ferrucci signs with AJ Foyt Racing
After two years off from full-time IndyCar competition, 24-year-old Santino Ferrucci will return to the grid in 2023, driving the No. 14 for AJ Foyt Racing. Ferrucci had two successful seasons with Dale Coyne Racing in 2019 and 2020 but found himself without a full-time ride in both 2021 and 2022. Although he filled in for multiple races throughout those two seasons, Ferrucci obviously wanted another full-time opportunity.
lastwordonsports.com
The Trivalry: Part II – The Federer-Nadal Rivalry
In the second of his four-part series examining the extraordinary three-way “Trivalry” between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, Martin Keady, our resident tennis historian, examines the specific rivalry between Federer and Nadal. Before there was “The Trivalry” between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, which has finally ended...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Astana Final Prediction – Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
After two stunning semifinals and a week of all-around high-quality tennis, the inaugural ATP Astana Open has unquestionably been a success and the entertainment should continue in Sunday’s showpiece final. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but will it be Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas who lifts the title?
Comments / 0