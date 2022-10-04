The Singapore Grand Prix returned last weekend after a couple of years off. ESPN saw another impressive increase in F1 TV Ratings. Last weekend’s race saw Max Verstappen struggle for the first time this season. He started in 8th and lost a couple of places at the start. It was an eventful Grand Prix for Verstappen that eventually led to just a single position gained on the night. He was unable to win the Drivers’ Championship that will now carry over to the Japanese Grand Prix. In a wet race that was delayed a full hour, it was Sergio Perez that won, taking the lead in Turn 1 after second on the grid.

