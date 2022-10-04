‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions

Read full article on original website
hailsizedgolfball
4d ago
Been a Lions fan for over 50 years, the game against Seattle was just another day at the office for the Lions.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
Related
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss
Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
Thursday Night Football: NFL Fans Call for Matt Ryan to Retire During Brutal Colts-Broncos Game
T’s and P’s to every NFL fan who decided to whip up their favorite dish and sit on the couch to watch “Thursday Night Football.” Even more T’s and P’s to Indianapolis Colts fans, who are struggling having to watch Matt Ryan play quarterback in his age-37 season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
KJ Hamler offers blunt remark about Russell Wilson’s huge mistake
Russell Wilson cost the Denver Broncos a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night by missing a wide-open KJ Hamler, and the receiver did not exactly defend his teammate after the game. The Broncos were trailing 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson gets brutally honest about ugly loss
The Denver Broncos lost an extremely ugly game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in which quarterback Russell Wilson threw for two interceptions and zero touchdowns as part of an atrocious Broncos offense. But after the game, Wilson wasn’t hiding from criticism. Wilson met with reporters after the...
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
The brutal Russell Wilson stat that his haters will absolutely love
Russell Wilson made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Thursday after yet another underwhelming performance for the Denver Broncos. That’s actually putting it lightly, and I’m pretty sure his haters will agree with this notion. Wilson just didn’t look like himself (well, his old self, at least)...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle
Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder
In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 13