Mcallen, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Video: 45 new warehouses to be built in Hidalgo's Tres Puentes Industrial Park

HIDALGO, Texas – Forty five new warehouses are to be built in the Tres Puentes Industrial Park, with city council approval already secured. Details on the project were unveiled by Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic. Development Corporation at a recent Commercialization & Investment...
HIDALGO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Nail: Half UTRGV students did not have high speed internet at home during pandemic

PHARR, Texas – Half the students at UT-Rio Grande Valley did not have access to high speed internet at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This information was unveiled by Dr. Lance Nail, dean of UTRGV’s college of business and entrepreneurship, during a recent RGV Focus retreat. The retreat was held at the Pharr Development and Research Center.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Oct. 6 HS Football Recap

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Week 7 of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games on Thursday night. Final Scores Los Fresnos 42, Rivera 7 PSJA 55, Economedes 13 McAllen 51, Juarez-Lincoln 7 Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27 Mercedes 41, Valley View 16 Port Isabel 35, UAT Ciudad […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Pharr mayor reacts to cities ending EMS service contract

Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez is reacting after multiple cities and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ended contracts with the city's EMS service. As Channel 5 News previously reported, Pharr made the first move. City leaders say the city cut ties because ambulance rides weren't being paid. "We're here to help any...
PHARR, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Authorities Find 84 Unlawful Migrants in Trailer

Authorities apprehended 84 unlawful migrants from the back of a tractor-trailer just north of the Texas border with Mexico on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted, “A concerned citizen called to report a tractor trailer arrive at a residence … and seeing people unloading from the trailer.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."

The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

First 1,000 fans to receive T-shirts at Toros 'White Out Night'

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first 1,000 fans will receive T-shirts at the RGV Toros “White Out Night” this weekend. Reliant, the official kit partner for the Toros this season, announced the jersey promotion. “When the gates open, we will be giving white jersey replica T-shirts to the first 1,000 people who visit the Reliant […]
EDINBURG, TX
cbp.gov

RGV Sector Border Patrol Welcomes New Chief

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes Chief Gloria Chavez. Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector on Friday, September 30, 2022. Chief Chavez, a 27-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol and the highest-ranking female agent in the agency, is officially taking over as the Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector on October 9.
IMMIGRATION
KLST/KSAN

CBP issue $2,000 in penalties over prohibited food at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing the wrong food or produce through an international bridge can prove costly. In the past month, thousands of dollars in penalties have been distributed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Hidalgo International Bridge. For September, CBP agriculture specialists issued seven penalties, totaling $2,050. Agriculture specialists seized […]
HIDALGO, TX
Brooklyn Lassiter

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

SNAP benefits get $329M boost, helping to feed families through October

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families in the Rio Grande Valley who rely on SNAP food benefits will be able to count on that money through October. The Texas and Human Services Commission will be increasing its funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits by $329.4 million. According to a news release from […]
valleybusinessreport.com

City of McAllen Seeks Community Input

The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and is asking for residents’ input on what they feel the community needs. A community meeting in which the public can speak takes place Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, 4001 North 23rd Street.
MCALLEN, TX

