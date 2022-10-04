Read full article on original website
Times News
Tigers’ Conner falls in District 11 tennis semifinals
HELLERTOWN - Northwestern Lehigh freshman Mallory Conner faced a familiar opponent in the District 11 Class 2A singles tennis semifinal won by Bethlehem Catholic’s Cara Magliochetti, 6-3, 6-4, on Friday morning at Saucon Valley High School. “I actually train with Mallory sometimes, so I know her and knew it...
Times News
Marian-Panther Valley Volleyball
Photos from Panther Valley's 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 win over Marian Thursday, which helped the Panthers clinch the Schuylkill League Division 3 title. By Ron Gower.
Times News
Spartans hold off stubborn Olympians
It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. Jim Thorpe scored first in both halves in Friday night’s loss to North Schuylkill, but the visiting Spartans put the last 17 points on the scoreboard to defeat the Olympians, 31-14. Jim Thorpe’s defense held the high-scoring Spartans...
Times News
Slater defense stonewalls Indians in 32-6 win
BANGOR - Stingy defense and a strong running game can take a football team a long way. Bangor used both in a 32-6 win over Lehighton on homecoming night. The Slaters ran for 271 yards on 40 carries (6.8 per carry) while holding Lehighton to 37 yards on the ground.
Times News
Schuylkill Haven outlasts Panther Valley
Only three members of Schuylkill Haven’s young football team can drive, according to Coach Mike Farr. He was referring to driving a car, because his team knew how to drive the football up the field against Panther Valley on Friday night. The team, which has only three seniors, used...
Times News
Bombers cruise to 51-6 win over Falcons
Field position and forcing fumbles served as the winning formula on Friday for Palmerton as the Bombers (5-2) took advantage of consistent short fields and Salisbury miscues to cruise to a 51-6 Schuylkill/Colonial Red Division victory over the Falcons. Palmerton quarterback Matt Machalik got the Bombers offense going early with...
Times News
Northern Lehigh edges Notre Dame in a thriller
Northern Lehigh never flinched. The Bulldogs didn’t blink when they needed to make a play against Notre Dame of Green Pond on Friday night. They found ways - on offense, defense and special teams - to deliver against the Crusaders when it mattered most. Northern Lehigh carried a bulldog...
Times News
Sell, Dillon deliver for Blue Raiders
Damon Sell never panicked - and neither did his Tamaqua teammates. The Blue Raiders overcame three turnovers in the first half, and had an answer every time Pine Grove threatened to make things uncomfortable the second half. The result was a 19-7 Colonial/Schuylkill League football victory on Friday night. The...
Times News
NCC open houses
Northampton Community College will have an open house at its Monroe campus on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in is at Keystone Hall. The campus is at 2411 Route 715, Tannersville. NCC will also have an open house at its Bethlehem campus on Oct. 22 from 9...
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 7, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with the Rev. Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Anis G. Lahoud to Daniel J. Oswald, 817 Mahoning Drive East, Lehighton, property at 737 Lehigh St., $240,000. Wendy C. Hattersley to Kassandra Leigh Schott, 1159 State St., White Haven, property at 1159 State St., $215,000. Franklin Township. Frank P. Huertas to Marcus P. Huertas, Bethlehem, property at 2285 Long...
Times News
Tamaqua News: Oct. 7, 2022
The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 29 with 22 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “The Autumn of Life.”. The group meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Coaldale Complex. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend. Zion Lewistown. The...
Times News
HNL Lab names VP of finance
HNL Lab Medicine announced it hired David M. Confalone, CPA, as vice president of finance. Confalone has more than 30 years of experience, holding senior and executive level finance positions with mid- to large-sized for-profit and nonprofit organizations. He previously served as chief financial and operating officer at Advanced Dermatology...
Times News
Tamaqua honors businessman, firefighter
Community members gathered Thursday to honor the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. received the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky accepted the business award during the Chamber’s annual dinner held at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville.
Times News
Free community meal in Palmerton
St. John’s UCC, 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton, will hold a free community meal from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday. The meal will consist of pork and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and dessert.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 7, 1998
Dr. Elmer Heffelfinger, a member of American Legion Post 316, Summit Hill, was installed as commander of the Carbon County Inter-Post Association for 1998-99 during a ceremony held at his post home. The installing officer was Arthur Diehl, 30th District commander and a member of American Legion Post 470, Bath.
Times News
Gildner named Neffs bank director
Neffs Bancorp Inc., parent company of The Neffs National Bank elects Andrew Gildner as director of Neffs Bancorp Inc. and director of The Neffs National Bank. Gildner owns and operates Keystone Technology LLC of Slatington. The Neffs National Bank, a subsidiary of Neffs Bancorp Inc., is committed to serving the...
Times News
Lehighton OKs price increase at Baer Memorial
It will cost more to swim at Baer Memorial Swimming Pool in Lehighton next year. Borough council voted 4-0 Monday to raise prices. Recreation director Tom Evans said daily admission for adults next year will increase from $7 to $10, while families will see a $30 rise. Child admission will remain at $5.
Times News
Jim Thorpe applies for $1.1M grant for Memorial Park
Jim Thorpe Borough Council is planning to “go big or go home” with a nearly $1.1 million grant funding request for the third phase of its master site implementation project at Memorial Park. Next week, council plans to vote on submitting the application for a special fall funding...
