Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled on...
Centre Daily
Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC
Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA themed promotion. Road to the Knockouts celebrates players at clubs competing in UEFA competitions. Those competitions include the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. Players receive upgraded items and then have the chance to upgrade twice depending on two stipulations. If the player's team wins two of their three remaining group stage games in their UEFA competition, they'll receive an upgrade. If the team also advances to the knockout stage, the player will receive another upgrade.
UEFA・
Centre Daily
Orlando City ‘deserve’ to be in MLS Cup Playoffs - Oscar Pareja
The difference between Orlando City's form either side of the US Open Cup final is as clear as night and day. Before their landmark clash with the Sacramento Republic, the Lions enjoyed a four-match winning run that included triumphs over Concacaf Champions League winners Seattle Sounders and reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC.
Comments / 0