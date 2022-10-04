Read full article on original website
What Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
League of Legends is one of the most patched games in the world. This is in order to keep players on their toes with changes and make sure the meta in the game is never stale. Another major positive for it is for pro players to have to change how they play as well. This includes what is happening at the World Championships. Here is the answer for what Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
All Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass Rewards
Before the launch of Overwatch 2, gamers got an early look at the newest battle pass when the game drops on October 4. For those who wish to buy the battle pass on day 1, here are all the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass rewards. Premium Battle Pass Rewards. 20...
Wiglett Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
It seems as though the Pokemon company really wants Diglett to be more popular. While clearly not just a regional form, Wiglett seems to be related to Diglett in some capacity. This was shown in a strange fashion, as if people in the Pokemon world were discovering it for the first time. With that, here is a look into Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlett and Violet.
Overwatch 2 Will Go Offline Briefly to Address Release Day Issues
Just when Overwatch fans finally got their chance to log into the sequel, they were met with frustration and disappointment. Overwatch 2 went live on October 4 and there are thousands of players that are waiting in the same astronomical queue times. And even the lucky few that have managed to get into the game, there is solid chance they could get booted from the server for seemingly no reason at all. Fortunately for players everywhere Blizzard plans on making an adjustment as soon as possible.
Pokemon Zeta and Omicron Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Zeta and Omicron are, in particular, one of the most popular ROM hacks. This Pokemon Zeta and Omicron Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Vesryn region.
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest
To celebrate the newest season of Fortnite Epic Games will be launching the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest. Here’s everything players will need to know while participating in the event. During the event, players will have to complete six different tasks from an official participating Fortnite Discord server to earn...
Pokemon GO Yveltal Guide
During Pokemon GO Fashion Week, the legendary Pokemon Yveltal will be featured as a 5-star raid boss. To properly beat it players will need to freshen up on some of its weaknesses. Here is a Pokemon GO Yveltal guide. Yveltal Battle Tips. Yveltal will occupy the 5-Star Raid Boss as...
All Overwatch 2 Twitch Drop Rewards
Celebrating the launch of Overwatch 2 Blizzard has decided to give gamers a welcome gift. At launch Overwatch 2 Twitch Drop rewards will be made available to players. Here’s how to earn these exclusive rewards and what exactly is included. Twitch Rewards. The Overwatch 2 Twitch Drop rewards are...
TFT Patch 12.19: Dragonmancer Dance
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.19 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.19 Notes.
Three Honors Malzahar Revealed for League of Legends
Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. With this focus on skins, League of Legends and their Dev team have mostly been adding to and bringing out brand new skin lines. Rarely is there one skin that is released anymore. Yet, here is one for those who have been good while playing League of Legends. Take a look at, Three Honors Malzahar.
Options for Most Picked Champions for LoL Worlds 2022
The League of Legends World Championship is starting soon. The over one month-long tournament will feature the best of the best battling it out to finish the 2022 year on top. For many fans, the enjoyment of the games will be enough. But for others, they want the glory of doing well in the Worlds 2022 Pick’Em. This year, Riot Games did the Crystal Ball a bit differently. Here are some options for the most picked champions at LoL Worlds 2022 for people’s Pick’ems.
Will Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Have Trainer Customization?
A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has dropped Pokemon fans. While there weren’t a whole lot of new things, a Pokemon evolution was dropped in Farigiraf and more on the Tera raids were explained. However, something trainers are ecstatic to know is the presence of trainer customization in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These games might be high contenders for having the best customization in the series.
Star Ocean The Divine Force Release Date
Star Ocean: The Divine Force is a new JRPG published by the minds over at Square Enix and developed by Tri-Ace. Although it’s not comparable to JRPGs like Final Fantasy, Star Ocean still has features to make the game its own experience. Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 27, 2022.
Gotham Knights Release Date
After suffering a delay in the Gotham Knights release is slowly approaching next month. Although Batman is dead the game is still alive. Here’s everything gamers should know before the Gotham Knights release on October 21, 2022. The Details. Separate from the Arkham Batman games Gotham Knights takes place...
Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Sale 2022
Its that time of the year again. The Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Sale is back once again bringing players different Halloween cosmetics. Here’s a list of all the available cosmetics and when they’ll be entering and leaving the Apex Store. October 4 -November 1. Inner Demon Pack...
New Tales from the Borderlands Different Editions
Sequel to Telltale games Tales from the Borderlands, New Tales from the Borderlands will have different editions for its release on October 21, 2022. There will be 2 different versions of New Tales from the Borderlands. Both are currently available for pre-order. The standard edition pre-order of the game comes with the Adventure Capital Pack. This pack features cosmetics for Anu, Octavio, and Fran. The pack also comes with 10,000 in-game currency and an in-game FL4K Vaultlander collectible. The 10,000 in-game currency is used to purchase additional cosmetics so players can customize all of the protagonist’s looks.
Dakar Desert Rally Release Date
After a 4-year hiatus, Dakar racing is back once again. The sequel to Dakar 18, Dakar Desert Rally releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 4, 2022. This year’s Dakar will have gamers competing across the vast open-world environments of Saudi Arabia....
VALORANT 5.07 Patch Notes: Fracture Changes Arrive
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 5.07 Patch Notes.
Pokemon GO October Month Breakdown
Hello Trainers. The month of October is looking to be an exciting one for Pokemon GO players. Not only is the Season of Light story going to see more progression, but there will also be other events peppered throughout. This piece will breakdown the month of October for Pokemon GO.
League of Legends Bewitching Skins Bring the Trick or Treat
Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding new Bewitching skins for Halloween. The champions getting new skins are Anivia, Cassiopeia, LeBlanc, Neeko and Senna. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Bewitching Skins.
