Read full article on original website
Related
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles
Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown
Packers fans from around the world converge on London
I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning. It'll be sunny with a high near 63. Packers fans in London ...
Initial Reactions: Panthers Falling on Hard Times
Initial thoughts on the Panthers 37-15 loss to the 49ers in Week 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boy Issued Citation After Running on Field at Falcons-Buccaneers Game
The incident occurred while both teams were lining up for an extra point.
Comments / 0