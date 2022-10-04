ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Community Policy