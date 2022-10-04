Read full article on original website
Mick Mulvaney claims Biden ‘got caught flat-footed’ over OPEC+ production cuts
Former Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney argues Biden's causing "damage to the economy" after OPEC's production cut announcement "came as a surprise."
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
California accuses oil industry of price gouging, Valero hits back
Valero is denying California regulators' accusations of price gouging amid a drop in crude oil prices, pointing instead to the state's regulatory environment.
Biden would rather deal with ‘international killers’ than work with American drillers, argues Sen. Hagerty
Republican Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee addresses the energy policy of the Biden administration and how it has impacted America's erratic oil market.
Tyson foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Uber’s former security chief found guilty of hiding 2016 data breach
Uber's former head of security, Joe Sullivan, was founded guilty in a federal court in San Francisco Wednesday of hiding a 2016 data breach from authorities.
Turning vacant office buildings into apartments presents a 'historic' solution to housing crisis, expert says
While many workplaces shifted to a remote setting during the pandemic, some businesses never fully returned to in-person models - creating a surging number of vacant, big city office buildings. But the empty spaces are providing a "historic opportunity" for both private and public sectors to transform them into residential...
PayPal user agreement fining users up to $2,500 for promoting 'misinformation' was sent 'in error,' spox says
A new PayPal user agreement that threatens to fine users up to $2,500 if they use the service to "promote misinformation," was sent out "in error," a PayPal spokesperson tells FOX Business. The updated PayPal Acceptable Use Policy effective Nov. 3 included an expansion of "prohibited activities," which includes the...
Economist Mohamed El-Erian says US economy ‘on bumpy journey to better destination’
Economist Mohamed El-Erian said Sunday that while the U.S. economy is heading in the right direction, the Federal Reserve may make another error that could bring a recession.
Ex-Trump economist warns September jobs reports shows the worker shortage is 'a real curse'
Former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore argues "crazy" unemployment benefits have prevented the post-pandemic labor force participation rate from improving.
The next US debt crisis: Making hundreds of billions in interest payments
Rising interest rates mean rising costs of servicing the national debt, which eclipsed $31 trillion -- interest payments on the debt may exceed $500 billion.
Jobs data, AMD shares fall and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. JOBS REPORT: This week’s key economic report, September’s employment data out Friday morning, should provide investors with some idea of the impact that higher borrowing costs are having on growth. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv say...
Chicago-area residents can apply for $500 per month guaranteed income program
Certain residents in Cook County, Illinois will receive $500 monthly payments for a period of two years under a new pilot program.
Yellen defends Russian oil price cap in wake of OPEC+ retaliation
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen touted efforts by the U.S. and Europe to implement a price cap on Russian oil and choke off a massive amount of revenue for Moscow, despite retaliatory production cuts from OPEC+ this week. Speaking at the Center for Global Development think tank on Thursday, Yellen said...
California’s tech Mecca saw largest drop in median income during pandemic as the wealthy fled cities
Tech companies and their workers fled San Francisco throughout the pandemic, causing the city's median income to plummet. California is losing residents across the board.
Southern border has become the 'Wild Wild West' and Biden, Democrats are to blame: Rep. Gonzales
During an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday, Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales discussed America's dismantled southern border, arguing President Biden and House Democrats are to blame for the "complete chaos." REP. TONY GONZALES: The commissioner is the one that started this. You know, the federal government was flying people...
Energy industry says Biden made US vulnerable to OPEC+ production cut: 'Prices are going to go up'
OPEC+ announced it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day, constricting global oil supplies and likely leading to increased gas prices in the U.S.
