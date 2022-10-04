Read full article on original website
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for an easy getaway, there’s some new options for you through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to New Orleans and Westchester, New York. Friday marks the start of Savannahians having two new non-stop destinations...
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
wtoc.com
Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed. That’s according to the real estate company selling the property. However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before...
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
wtoc.com
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
wtoc.com
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture. The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.
Hilton Head native directing big-time musical on the Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local girl is getting her chance to stay home and direct a big-time musical on Hilton Head this month. The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina is presenting Little Shop of Horrors all month long. This deviously delicious musical, as the Arts Center describes it, follows a hapless floral […]
Hilton Head educator named Beaufort County Teacher of the Year
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Schools spent the day celebrating education, and the educators who make a difference in the classroom every day. “The teacher of the year is Dr. Laverne Stewart from Hilton Head Middle School.” Big cheers from her school and the rest of the local teachers in attendance as […]
wtoc.com
2022 Latin Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hispanic Heritage month continues and there is still time to celebrate!. Over on Hilton Head Island you’ll get to experience all aspects of the Hispanic and Latino culture at the upcoming 10th Annual Latin Music Festival. And Erik Casanova sang Mentiras Bonitas on Morning Break.
blufftontoday.com
Cassandra's Kitchen celebrates its grand opening in Old Town Bluffton
Bluffton residents gathered in Old Town Bluffton on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Cassandra’s Kitchen. grand opening on Oct. 6. The grand opening celebration for the cooking/kitchen products emporium included a ribbon cutting, lessons in making a Charcuterie board, margaritas made by the store owner Cassandra Schultz, and prizes.
wtoc.com
99-year-old WWII Vet visits the Mighty Eighth
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a day nearly a century in the making. “It’s been a big thrill to be here. I’ve been wanting to for some time,” said Richard ‘Dick’ Nelms Thursday. 99-year-old Nelms finally getting to visit The National Museum of the...
wtoc.com
Savannah Garden Tours showcasing gardens for donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out in the Habersham Woods area Sunday, you may have noticed people walking around and umbrellas on some different lawns. That was all part of this year’s Savannah Garden Tours. Savannah Garden Tours is a team of volunteers that showcase gardens for...
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
Country superstar headlining Lowcountry Veterans’ organization benefit concert
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a Lowcountry organization with one goal, to help veterans enjoy their life after service and make sure they know they are not alone. Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) is putting on a big show to raise money for the programs to help men and women that served. The […]
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Actor Max Thieriot discusses new show Fire Country
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new show premieres on CBS tonight. Actor Max Thieriot who plays Bode Donovan on Fire Country spoke with our Sam Bauman ahead of the premiere. Fire Country premieres tonight on WTOC at 9 p.m.
wtoc.com
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. landscaper helps with Hurricane Ian recovery
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many Floridians are continuing to sift through the damage after Hurricane Ian ripped through last week. Downed trees and debris continue to be an issue, preventing many from being able to get out of their homes. McIntosh County Landscaper, Peter Campbell, is no stranger to...
WLTX.com
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
