Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for an easy getaway, there’s some new options for you through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to New Orleans and Westchester, New York. Friday marks the start of Savannahians having two new non-stop destinations...
SAVANNAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed. That’s according to the real estate company selling the property. However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Savannah, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
SAVANNAH, GA
Greg Kelly
wtoc.com

2022 Latin Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hispanic Heritage month continues and there is still time to celebrate!. Over on Hilton Head Island you’ll get to experience all aspects of the Hispanic and Latino culture at the upcoming 10th Annual Latin Music Festival. And Erik Casanova sang Mentiras Bonitas on Morning Break.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
blufftontoday.com

Cassandra's Kitchen celebrates its grand opening in Old Town Bluffton

Bluffton residents gathered in Old Town Bluffton on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Cassandra’s Kitchen. grand opening on Oct. 6. The grand opening celebration for the cooking/kitchen products emporium included a ribbon cutting, lessons in making a Charcuterie board, margaritas made by the store owner Cassandra Schultz, and prizes.
wtoc.com

99-year-old WWII Vet visits the Mighty Eighth

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a day nearly a century in the making. “It’s been a big thrill to be here. I’ve been wanting to for some time,” said Richard ‘Dick’ Nelms Thursday. 99-year-old Nelms finally getting to visit The National Museum of the...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Garden Tours showcasing gardens for donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out in the Habersham Woods area Sunday, you may have noticed people walking around and umbrellas on some different lawns. That was all part of this year’s Savannah Garden Tours. Savannah Garden Tours is a team of volunteers that showcase gardens for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

McIntosh Co. landscaper helps with Hurricane Ian recovery

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many Floridians are continuing to sift through the damage after Hurricane Ian ripped through last week. Downed trees and debris continue to be an issue, preventing many from being able to get out of their homes. McIntosh County Landscaper, Peter Campbell, is no stranger to...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah

When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
SAVANNAH, GA

