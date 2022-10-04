Read full article on original website
Report shows Americans face ‘most severe’ impact to wages in 25 years
A new report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas states that American workers' wage growth is lagging behind inflation at a rate causing problems unseen in a quarter-century. The report said that the situation, even with wage growths caused by a tight labor market, is worse than what...
Job growth slows in September but remains strong
Job growth slowed in September but remains strong. And economists suspect the labor market could slow significantly further in the months ahead.
Economist Mohamed El-Erian says US economy ‘on bumpy journey to better destination’
Economist Mohamed El-Erian said Sunday that while the U.S. economy is heading in the right direction, the Federal Reserve may make another error that could bring a recession.
The next US debt crisis: Making hundreds of billions in interest payments
Rising interest rates mean rising costs of servicing the national debt, which eclipsed $31 trillion -- interest payments on the debt may exceed $500 billion.
Some US workers delaying retirement due to inflation, rising cost of living: survey
A little more than half of the employees (58%) surveyed by the Nationwide Retirement Institute said they felt optimistic about their retirement plan, with 40% saying they would likely have to delay retirement by four years.
Mick Mulvaney claims Biden ‘got caught flat-footed’ over OPEC+ production cuts
Former Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney argues Biden's causing "damage to the economy" after OPEC's production cut announcement "came as a surprise."
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
Ex-Trump economist warns September jobs reports shows the worker shortage is 'a real curse'
Former Trump economic adviser Steve Moore argues "crazy" unemployment benefits have prevented the post-pandemic labor force participation rate from improving.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
September jobs report could solidify another super-sized Fed rate hike
The September jobs report is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from approving a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike when officials meet next month.
Jobs data, AMD shares fall and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. JOBS REPORT: This week’s key economic report, September’s employment data out Friday morning, should provide investors with some idea of the impact that higher borrowing costs are having on growth. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv say...
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
Larry Kudlow: Biden has given our ‘Powerhouse’ title back to OPEC
OPEC+ went ahead and slashed 2 million barrels a day from production despite the pathetic entreaties from the Biden administration. The president and his minions went begging hat in hand and got nothing. Because of Mr. Biden's misbegotten, unscientific, hysterical obsession over climate change and his holy jihad against American...
Amazon Prime Early Access sale, Consumer Price Index, bank earnings top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
Biden would rather deal with ‘international killers’ than work with American drillers, argues Sen. Hagerty
Republican Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee addresses the energy policy of the Biden administration and how it has impacted America's erratic oil market.
Turning vacant office buildings into apartments presents a 'historic' solution to housing crisis, expert says
While many workplaces shifted to a remote setting during the pandemic, some businesses never fully returned to in-person models - creating a surging number of vacant, big city office buildings. But the empty spaces are providing a "historic opportunity" for both private and public sectors to transform them into residential...
Revenue expectations rise among small business owners despite economic concerns: report
According to a Bank of America report, 66% of small business owners expect their revenues to grow over the next year despite ongoing economic concerns.
Peloton cutting 500 jobs in final round of layoffs: report
The move marks the final effort to reduce the fitness giant's operating footprint as part of its turnaround effort, CEO Barry McCarthy told The Wall Street Journal.
September jobs report breakdown: Which industries hired the most workers?
The Labor Department reported on Friday that U.S. employers added 263,000 workers in September, with hiring at bars and restaurants helping to boost the headline number.
