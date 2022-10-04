Retired NYPD detective among 2 shot in Harlem is 'fortunate to be alive'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A retired NYPD detective who was on his way to work as a consultant for the city was among two people shot and wounded in Harlem on Tuesday morning, officials said as police searched for three suspects who fled the scene.

The 60-year-old ex-detective and a 21-year-old man were shot in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue, near W. 125th Street, around 7 a.m.

The retired cop was shot in the abdomen, while the 21-year-old suffered a graze wound to his neck, police said.

Gunfire rang out on Lenox Avenue, near W. 126th Street, around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Photo credit Citizen App

Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Police were searching for three people who fled the area as investigators combed the scene on a rainy Tuesday morning.

It's unclear if the 21-year-old was targeted, but city and union officials confirmed the retired detective was a bystander heading to work as an investigative consultant with the city Administration for Children's Services.

“This morning, one of ACS's dedicated staff members was shot on his way to work,” ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser said in a statement. “We thank the first responders and hospital staff caring for our colleague. On behalf of all the staff of ACS—who do vital work for NYC's children and families—we are wishing him a very speedy recovery.”

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives' Endowment Association, said in a statement that the shooting is “more proof of the continued crime crisis in the city—and yet another case overworked NYPD detectives will investigate.”

“On his way to work like hundreds of others in his neighborhood, he's fortunate to be alive,” DiGiacomo said. “New Yorkers can’t become numb to this violence—and politicians who have emboldened these criminals with their failed laws need to be voted out!”