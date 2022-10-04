ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Retired NYPD detective among 2 shot in Harlem is 'fortunate to be alive'

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miyOD_0iLSKNR500

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A retired NYPD detective who was on his way to work as a consultant for the city was among two people shot and wounded in Harlem on Tuesday morning, officials said as police searched for three suspects who fled the scene.

The 60-year-old ex-detective and a 21-year-old man were shot in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue, near W. 125th Street, around 7 a.m.

The retired cop was shot in the abdomen, while the 21-year-old suffered a graze wound to his neck, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdm8T_0iLSKNR500
Gunfire rang out on Lenox Avenue, near W. 126th Street, around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Photo credit Citizen App

Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Police were searching for three people who fled the area as investigators combed the scene on a rainy Tuesday morning.

It's unclear if the 21-year-old was targeted, but city and union officials confirmed the retired detective was a bystander heading to work as an investigative consultant with the city Administration for Children's Services.

“This morning, one of ACS's dedicated staff members was shot on his way to work,” ACS Commissioner Jess Dannhauser said in a statement. “We thank the first responders and hospital staff caring for our colleague. On behalf of all the staff of ACS—who do vital work for NYC's children and families—we are wishing him a very speedy recovery.”

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives' Endowment Association, said in a statement that the shooting is “more proof of the continued crime crisis in the city—and yet another case overworked NYPD detectives will investigate.”

“On his way to work like hundreds of others in his neighborhood, he's fortunate to be alive,” DiGiacomo said. “New Yorkers can’t become numb to this violence—and politicians who have emboldened these criminals with their failed laws need to be voted out!”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight

A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
PIX11

Gunman shoots man, woman in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs

A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Harlem#Shooting#Nyc Health Hospitals#Police#Violent Crime#Acs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed in random attack exiting Bronx subway: NYPD

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack as he was getting off a subway train Thursday night in Morris Heights, police said, just one of a spate of transit system attacks in recent days. The stabbing happened at the 176th Street station on the No. 4 […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Off-duty cop threatens nephew at knifepoint during argument with sister over money, NYPD says

An NYPD officer threatened her nephew at knifepoint in an argument with her sister over money, police said Friday. Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing and acting in a manner injuries to a child under 17. The child wasn’t hurt, though it wasn’t immediately clear why Naznin was charged with assault. The incident happened inside Akter’s Richmond Hill ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy