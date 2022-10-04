ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband arranges surprise announcement from the pilot for his wife who just beat cancer

By Sarah Scanlan, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

When Jyrl Oldham became cancer-free in August, she knew she had to do something big to celebrate. Little did she know she'd get a surprise shoutout for her triumph over a loudspeaker!

Jyrl's challenging road began in March 2021 when she received a breast cancer diagnosis. She was also pregnant at the time.

“She started treatments ASAP after her daughter was born in August 2021,” said friend Valeri Jones. "After almost passing away during one of her treatments, she thought a vacation was necessary to prove to cancer it hadn’t won and she still had the strength to go on with life!”

Hawaii was Oldham's destination, along with Jones and another friend. But she had no idea what was in store for her as soon as she boarded the plane. Her husband Garrison arranged a special surprise ahead of time with the help of the airline.

You can see the surprise on Oldham's face as the captain says “I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest on today’s flight. We have a passenger who’s headed to Hawaii with us today to celebrate her victory over late-stage breast cancer."

The captain continues: “She fought valiantly and is now cancer-free. Please join me in giving her, Jyrl Oldham, a round of applause.”

Oldham's husband wrote an email to Southwest Airlines ahead of the flight and then printed a letter for the flight attendant.

“Jyrl, who is a former pilot herself, loved the announcement and was elated at the reaction the passengers on the plane gave her. It was a great way to kick off our trip,” Jones said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Husband arranges surprise announcement from the pilot for his wife who just beat cancer

Mamabird
5d ago

Such a sweet, uplifting story, in welcome contrast to so much of the negative trash we so often see. So happy for her and her family. Hope she gains in strength every day!! 🙂💖👍

88
Lashelia Jordan
4d ago

Thank you for sharing this amazing victory! I pray God continues to strengthen and restore your wife. Blessings and Peace!

21
Joanne Martino
5d ago

how wonderful you go girl stay 💪 strong and God's continued blessings for healing and restoration

30
