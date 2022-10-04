ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to 30% on Tory Burch purses, wallets and tote bags ahead of the holiday season

By Elsie Boskamp and Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Shop the best deals on Tory Burch purses, shoes and clothes right now.

From spirited family dinners to festive winter weddings, now is the time to treat yourself to a statement accessory that will take you through the holiday season in style. Whether you're shopping for yourself or getting ahead of some gift giving, the current Tory Burch sale has got you covered. The customer-favorite retailer is offering major discounts on best-selling designer purses , shoes and clothing right now.

The Tory Burch Fall sale is stocked with tons of fashionable finds, and we have the inside scoop on how you can score 25% off your purchase of $200 or more and 30% off your purchase of $500 or more. Whether you're shopping for a new pair of signature Tory Burch sneakers or a new bag that will take you through the holiday season and beyond, there are accessories on sale for all your style needs.

Looking for a timeless tote bag that will carry you through the year? The top-rated Tory Burch Ella tote bag is currently down $62, ringing up for $186. The lightweight tote bag is made of recycled nylon and features a magnetic and gusset snap closure, brass hardware, an interior slit pocket and a back zipper pocket. Carry all your essentials, including a 13-inch laptop, in style with this Tory Burch bag.

For a compact purse that can run errands with you and offer a stylish flare during date night, pick up the Tory Burch Perry bombé mini bag for $223.50 right now. Down $74.50 from the original $298 price tag, this chic accessory features the iconic double T logo detail with a detachable crossbody strap and a zippered top. The pebbled leather will add a flare of elegance and charm to any outfit.

Stay trendy with Tory Burch accessories and pick up stylish staples for your fall wardrobe at a bargain price right now. Just be sure to shop fast—these deals will certainly sell out.

The best deals at the Tory Burch sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzWDm_0iLSKBqN00
Save on Tory Burch bags, sneakers, clothing and more for the fall season. Reviewed/Tory Burch

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save up to 30% on Tory Burch purses, wallets and tote bags ahead of the holiday season

