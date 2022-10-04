ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Noccalula Falls Park closure extended until holiday season

The closure of Noccalula Falls Park has been extended, and the Park will remain closed after Oct. 8 to allow for the continued construction of new train tracks. The park will open temporarily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village, which will take place without the trains.
GADSDEN, AL
Big Yard Sale – October 8th and 9th

Big yard sale set for Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th, from 8am until? at 9520 AL Highway 9 N in Cedar Bluff (across from Victory Baptist Church). This is the first yard sale of the season. There’s lot’s of good stuff, too much to list. Come out for some really good bargains.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham

The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
First Frost Of The Season Possible This Weekend

A frost advisory will go into effect Sunday morning for Southern Middle Tennessee. This means that you should prepare to pull in plants and or cover up sensitive vegetation. Saturday night, is when we will experience the coldest air in our area! The abundance of dry air in place will lead to mostly clear skies […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman

Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
PIEDMONT, AL
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – This past Saturday, Oct. 1, Alana Price won Miss Sylacauga 2023 while Alison Terrell was crowned Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023. The competition was held at B.B. Comer High School’s auditorium, a change from the yearly venue of Sylacauga High School. Also appearing and...
SYLACAUGA, AL
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Thursday, October 6th

Johnny Washington, 66 of Centre was arrested on failure to appear charges on a previous charge of Under the influence of alcohol by the Centre Police Department. Brandon Morrison, 36 of Leesburg was confined to the County Detention Center on a Court Order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Garbage service changes begin this month

Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL

