weisradio.com
Tonight’s Gadsden’s Final First Friday Event of 2022
cityofgadsden.com
Noccalula Falls Park closure extended until holiday season
The closure of Noccalula Falls Park has been extended, and the Park will remain closed after Oct. 8 to allow for the continued construction of new train tracks. The park will open temporarily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village, which will take place without the trains.
New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut
Bedlam, a new haunted house in Scottsboro officially opened its doors to the public in September.
weisradio.com
Big Yard Sale – October 8th and 9th
Big yard sale set for Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th, from 8am until? at 9520 AL Highway 9 N in Cedar Bluff (across from Victory Baptist Church). This is the first yard sale of the season. There’s lot’s of good stuff, too much to list. Come out for some really good bargains.
wbhm.org
Despite pushback, the organizers of Cullman’s first PRIDE event are pushing forward
Gilly Sunshine is no stranger to receiving online hate. With 400,000 followers on TikTok, he said hate comes with the territory. “Because if you’ve been gay and weird on the Internet long enough, you’ve heard everything. It’s nothing new to me,” said Shine, whose real name is Rickey H. Foster Jr.
Bham Now
9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham
The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
tmpresale.com
Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Geess show in Birmingham, AL Jan 27th, 2023 – presale password
The new Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees presale password is now live. This is a great chance for you to order tickets to enjoy Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees in advance of anyone else!. This presale is a good time to acquire...
First Frost Of The Season Possible This Weekend
A frost advisory will go into effect Sunday morning for Southern Middle Tennessee. This means that you should prepare to pull in plants and or cover up sensitive vegetation. Saturday night, is when we will experience the coldest air in our area! The abundance of dry air in place will lead to mostly clear skies […]
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman
Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
WAAY-TV
New restaurant promises trip to France without leaving Huntsville
A taste of Paris is coming to Huntsville. Paris Misfits, “an immersive dining and shopping experience,” will open in the first quarter of 2023 at The Bridge Street, EPIC Brands announced. EPIC also is responsible for Agave & Rye and Son of a Butcher. The restaurant, setting up...
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
birminghamtimes.com
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
sylacauganews.com
New Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – This past Saturday, Oct. 1, Alana Price won Miss Sylacauga 2023 while Alison Terrell was crowned Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023. The competition was held at B.B. Comer High School’s auditorium, a change from the yearly venue of Sylacauga High School. Also appearing and...
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
thehomewoodstar.com
City Council's finance committee sets public hearing date for potential new Piggly Wiggly location
The city of Homewood’s finance committee set a public hearing date of Oct. 24 for a possibly new and renovated Piggly Wiggly space at a meeting on Monday. The public hearing will be in regards to financial incentives the city is offering Piggly Wiggly while they try to transition into the new space.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire
Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
Drive-by shooting on busy Birmingham road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community left one man dead, and another injured. The shots rang out just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Georgia, a busy roadway in front of the Georgia Market neighborhood store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men were sitting...
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City identified
A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community Thursday morning has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, died following the shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road just after 10:30 a.m. Another person was also...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Thursday, October 6th
Johnny Washington, 66 of Centre was arrested on failure to appear charges on a previous charge of Under the influence of alcohol by the Centre Police Department. Brandon Morrison, 36 of Leesburg was confined to the County Detention Center on a Court Order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today...
Village Living
Garbage service changes begin this month
Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
