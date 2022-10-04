Punta Gorda building department opens for inspections

The building department will open during normal business hours today, Tuesday, Oct.4, 2022.

The inspection request line and online services for scheduling inspections are available.

The Governors State of Emergency (Emergency Order 2022-03) will allow state of Florida certified and locally registered General, Building, and Residential contractors to perform roofing work until November 22, 2022, unless extended by a subsequent order.

All state and local contractors must still register and obtain a permit for any roofing work performed over three (3) squares (300 sq ft) in the City of Punta Gorda.

If you have questions call (941) 575-3324.

And if you need help with temporary roof repairs contact Operation Blue Roof.

It provides no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by Hurricane Ian in Charlotte and Lee Counties.

Signup must be done by Oct. 23 online at Blueroof.us or call 888-766-3258.