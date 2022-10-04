SCAM ALERT: Fake 'Brazos County Collections' number asking for bank info

Officials are warning the public of a scam involving a random number claiming the recipient owes money.

Claiming to work with 'Brazos County Collections', officials said scammers are telling recipients they need to ask for "Jackie Smith."

This is a scam, according to Barbra Smith, Public Communications Officer, Brazos County.

The actual Brazos County Collections office is reminding the public that they do not call anyone asking for their banking information.

Anyone needing assistance with this matter is asked to call their office at 979-361-4297.