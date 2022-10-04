ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

SCAM ALERT: Fake 'Brazos County Collections' number asking for bank info

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnEYj_0iLSIiho00

Officials are warning the public of a scam involving a random number claiming the recipient owes money.

Claiming to work with 'Brazos County Collections', officials said scammers are telling recipients they need to ask for "Jackie Smith."

This is a scam, according to Barbra Smith, Public Communications Officer, Brazos County.

The actual Brazos County Collections office is reminding the public that they do not call anyone asking for their banking information.

Anyone needing assistance with this matter is asked to call their office at 979-361-4297.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

