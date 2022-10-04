Read full article on original website
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter. The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
WS/FCS making changes after missing student investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for 'missing' students. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they are making changes after a 7-year-old with special needs disappeared from a school playground Tuesday. It happened at Hall Woodward Elementary. A...
I-40 Eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street closed in Greensboro after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – I-40 Eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street is closed due to a crash involving injuries. The area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. The call reporting the crash came in around 6:18 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route. The […]
City of Greensboro works to tackle staffing shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is hoping to fill more than 400 open positions, they held a hiring event Tuesday. Maria Hicks-Few works as the Chief DEI officer for the city and helped organize the event. "So what we decided to do as a group of us...
Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
A portion of Battleground Avenue to be temporarily closed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro will be closed for four days, according to city officials. From October 10 to October 13, Battleground Avenue between Westridge Road and Edney Ridge Road will be closed. The City of Greensboro is conducting a sewer line inspection where...
Crash with injuries closes I-40 east at South Elm Eugene St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: ALL LANES HAVE SINCE REOPENED. A crash involving injuries leaves I-40 eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street closed, according to police. The area of the accident is expected to be closed until 10:45 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers are asked...
wfmynews2.com
Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
Dance festival brings together the best from North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each year, the NC Dance Festival brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state. The Festival provides up-close and personal experiences with dance through performances, classes, conversations, and more. It is a program coordinated by the Greensboro-based "Dance Project".
Zack's Hot Dogs reveals renderings for third Burlington location
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Zack's Hot Dogs confirmed it will open a third location later this year. The owner said they plan to move into the old Steak-n-Shake building on Garden Road in Burlington. This location will be in addition to the decades-old location on Davis Street and an upcoming location inside Holly Hill Mall.
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Commissioners Spend $37 Million In A Half Hour
In the movie “Brewster’s Millions,” the character played by Richard Pryor had to spend $30 million in 30 days, and, spoiler alert, he had trouble doing it; however, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners had no trouble whatsoever spending $37 million in 30 minutes. At a 4...
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
Spruce Street shooting in Lexington leaves boy injured
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A boy was injured after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Spruce Street at 11 a.m. Police then received a call from Lexington Medical Center saying there was a boy who had been shot, he was later identified as a part of the incident.
wbtw.com
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at...
Reidsville Police Department loses K9 after short illness
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police Department announced the passing of their K9 Morgan after a sudden, short illness. Morgan served the department for over four years. She was trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension but also enjoyed performing demonstrations for children at local schools and being the center of attention.
