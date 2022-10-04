ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter.  The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS making changes after missing student investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for 'missing' students. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools said they are making changes after a 7-year-old with special needs disappeared from a school playground Tuesday. It happened at Hall Woodward Elementary. A...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair
wfmynews2.com

Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Dance festival brings together the best from North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each year, the NC Dance Festival brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state. The Festival provides up-close and personal experiences with dance through performances, classes, conversations, and more. It is a program coordinated by the Greensboro-based "Dance Project".
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Spruce Street shooting in Lexington leaves boy injured

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A boy was injured after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Spruce Street at 11 a.m. Police then received a call from Lexington Medical Center saying there was a boy who had been shot, he was later identified as a part of the incident.
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Reidsville Police Department loses K9 after short illness

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police Department announced the passing of their K9 Morgan after a sudden, short illness. Morgan served the department for over four years. She was trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension but also enjoyed performing demonstrations for children at local schools and being the center of attention.
REIDSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy