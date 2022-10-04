Read full article on original website
Cynthia Miller
5d ago
trauma can make people very edgy. the pandemic showed us that. can happen to anyone in given circumstances. if you reach a limit, back away and get your head on straight. or get arrested for out of control behavior.
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
Orange County deputies identify man killed in Pine Hills shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a killer. Deputies were called to the 6900 block of Silver Star Road in Pine Hills just before 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found one man...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
3 charged with murder after Polk County shooting, officials say
"The Mercedes was soon identified, and that lead to the identification of Felix Jomar Agosto Velazquez," the sheriff's office said.
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed after large fight in Pine Hills, deputies say
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A man in his 20s is dead after gunfire rang out after a large fight in Pine Hills early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of W. Colonial Drive off N Kirkman Road after receiving a 911 call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
‘They didn’t care about us’: Orlo Vista residents frustrated with county’s response to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in the Orlo Vista community in Orange County have made it back into their homes on Monday following Hurricane Ian, but those homes are uninhabitable. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One resident is so angry they spray-painted “Thanks Orange County”...
WESH
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
disneydining.com
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
click orlando
Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
veronews.com
Winning lottery ticket sold at Publix
VERO BEACH — A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was recently sold at a local Publix supermarket, according to lottery officials. The Publix Supermarket at Treasure Coast Plaza was one of four locations across the state to sell the winning tickets. The store is located at 415 21st Street, Vero Beach.
click orlando
2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
travelnoire.com
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather
Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
