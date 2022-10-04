PINE HILLS, Fla. - A man in his 20s is dead after gunfire rang out after a large fight in Pine Hills early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of W. Colonial Drive off N Kirkman Road after receiving a 911 call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

PINE HILLS, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO