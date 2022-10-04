Read full article on original website
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
scitechdaily.com
The Fountain of Life: Scientists Uncover the “Chemistry Behind the Origin of Life”
Water Droplets Hold the Secret Ingredient for Building Life. Chemists uncover key to early Earth chemistry, which could unlock paths to speed up chemical synthesis for drug discovery. Purdue University chemists have discovered a mechanism for peptide-forming reactions to occur in water — something that has baffled scientists for decades....
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Nature.com
Fasting as key tone for COVID immunity
SARS-CoV-2-induced anorexia triggers systemic metabolic alterations. In a study published in Nature, Karagiannis et al. show that the ketone body Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) improves COVID-19 disease outcomes. Further, BHB metabolically and functionally reprograms CD4+ T cells, highlighting immunometabolic tuning of immunity in COVID-19. By comparing peripheral blood from patients...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
sciencealert.com
The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained
Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Track Down 'Mystery Gene' in the Body
Scientists tracked down one of the mystery genes important in the body's skeleton's main component. The discovery is considered elusive in the process. Scientists unlocked an important mystery gene that is said to ensure the final form of the protein actin and understand how it can contribute to future research involving muscle conditions.
Medical News Today
Follicular thyroid cancer explained
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify promising therapeutic target for incurable brain cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment. Gliomas are any cancer that start in the glial cells of the nervous system and account for nearly one-third of all...
biocompare.com
Model Provides Insight into Pancreatic Tumor Development
Researchers in Germany have developed a new organoid model that more precisely tracks the growth steps and three-dimensional arrangement of pancreatic cancer cells. The breakthrough will help advance understanding of the disease and provide the basis for testing and developing therapeutic approaches. Pancreatic cancer accounts for around 3% of all...
MedicalXpress
Research provides critical information about size and growth speed of gliomas
An important new clue for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been identified in research led by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The study, published in the journal Science, provides a rare window into the biological changes behind glioma development.
biocompare.com
Mitochondrial DNA Occasionally Inserts into Human Genome
Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Queen Mary University of London report new insights into the role of mitochondria in human evolution and found evidence that mitochondrial DNA may help repair damage to our genetic code. Mitochondria are organelles that provide energy in the form of the molecule ATP....
Nature.com
Mortality by ribosomal sequencing (MoRS) provides a window into taxon-specific cell lysis
Microbes are by far the dominant biomass in the world's oceans and drive biogeochemical cycles that are critical to life on Earth. The composition of marine microbial communities is highly dynamic, spatially and temporally, with consequent effects on their functional roles. In part, these changes in composition result from viral lysis, which is taxon-specific and estimated to account for about half of marine microbial mortality. Here, we show that extracellular ribosomal RNA (rRNAext) is produced by viral lysis, and that specific lysed populations can be identified by sequencing rRNAext recovered from seawater samples. In ten seawater samples collected at five depths between the surface and 265"‰m during and following a phytoplankton bloom, lysis was detected in about 15% of 16,946 prokaryotic taxa, identified from amplicon sequence variants (ASVs), with lysis occurring in up to 34% of taxa within a water sample. The ratio of rRNAext to cellular rRNA (rRNAcell) was used as an index of taxon-specific lysis, and revealed that higher relative lysis was most commonly associated with copiotrophic bacteria that were in relatively low abundance, such as those in the genera Escherichia and Shigella spp., as well as members of the Bacteriodetes; whereas, relatively low lysis was more common in taxa that are often relatively abundant, such as members of the Pelagibacterales (i.e., SAR11 clade), cyanobacteria in the genus Synechococcus, and members of the phylum Thaumarchaeota (synonym, Nitrososphaerota) that comprised about 13"“15% of the 16 S rRNA gene sequences below 30"‰m. These results provide an explanation for the long-standing conundrum of why highly productive bacteria that are readily isolated from seawater are often in very low abundance. The ability to estimate taxon-specific cell lysis will help explore the distribution and abundance of microbial populations in nature.
biocompare.com
Experimental Combination Therapy Overcomes Immunotherapy Hurdle
Researchers at University of North Carolina (UNC)’s Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have found a possible strategy to overcome biological barriers to anti-cancer immune responses. An unfavorable immune environment immediately surrounding a tumor cell is a major obstacle in using immunotherapy to treat many solid tumors, especially pancreatic and breast cancer, as the suppressive environment can block immune responses that could be helpful in attacking a tumor. According to the study, published in Nature, the protein STimulator of INterferon Genes (STING) can powerfully provoke multiple parts of the immune system.
biocompare.com
Amazing Tissue Dissociation Kits
I work on single-cell suspensions from mouse spleen. It is optimized for high yield of leukocytes, especially dendritic cells, while preserving all cell surface epitopes.
biocompare.com
Accessory Proteins Found to Influence SARS-CoV-2 Severity
SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins have been a hot area of research for several years, but less is known about how the multiple other genes within the coronavirus’ genome impact disease severity and symptomology. Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine decided to tackle these discrepancies head-on in their most recent study, published in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
biocompare.com
Brain-Like Organoids Enable New Insights into Autism
Researchers in Salt Lake City have grown sesame seed-sized, brain-like organoids that are providing insights into the causes of autism and other neural diseases. Published recently in Nature Communications, the University of Utah Health (U of U Health)-led study sheds light on the cellular and molecular causes of symptoms associated with autism.
biocompare.com
Cerebellum Linked to Memory of Emotional Experiences
Researchers in Switzerland report evidence that the cerebellum—a part of the brain primarily known for regulating movement—also plays a role in remembering emotional experiences. The findings may be relevant for understanding and treating psychiatric conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder. Both positive and negative emotional experiences are stored...
