mageenews.com
God Forgives Us for All Our Sins
The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Isaiah 44:22: "I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you." Is this not beautiful language? God forgives us all our sins, offers us redemption and restoration if we merely turn to Him and repent. The Word of God for the people of God; thanks be to God. I love the word "redemption."
mageenews.com
Keep the joy that belongs to you
We all have experienced something that has taken your joy and enthusiasm for your future. Today is the day to get it back! God has you here for a purpose. It's time to get excited about your future and learn to enjoy each and every day.
mageenews.com
Let Us Not Become Weary in Doing Good
The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Galatians 6:9: "Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time, we will reap a harvest if we do not give up." Yes, we are urged to be strong in our faith, keep our focus on God, help our fellow man, and maintain an active prayer life. In so doing, we, like Paul, will win the ultimate prize of eternal life with Christ Jesus.
mageenews.com
Serve the Lord with Gladness
The Scriptural passage selected for today is taken from Psalm 71:17-18: "Since my youth, oh, God, you have taught me, and to this day, I declare Your marvelous deeds. Even when I am old and gray, do not forsake me, Oh, God, till I declare Your power to the next generation, Your might to all who are to come." Here we have the psalmist proclaiming the power of God he has enjoyed since his early days, and he prays to the Father, asking that God will never leave him, because there's work still for him to do. The psalmist wants to be allowed to continue to share the power and majesty of God with generations to come. There is no age limit to be found in God's Word for the Christian to cease proclaiming the power of his Creator. Age and gray hair should never be used as an excuse for our telling others about God and of the things He has done for us. Let us be doers of the Word and not hearers only. Amen! Serve the Lord with gladness! As my mama used to say, "I might burn out, but I won't rust out!" We would do well to claim that same attitude toward our daily living and for our serving God.
mageenews.com
Do What is Right
God has given each of us the ability to do what is right. What kind of choices are you making? Are they choices that are aligned with God's will or choices that are aligned with your will?
WLBT
She wanted to have her baby baptized. The reverend refused.
WLBT - SUMRALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Kamri Mclendon is 18 years old. She lives with her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, in Sumrall, Mississippi. In May, she gave birth to a daughter, Presleigh, who was not planned but who has become the couple's "greatest blessing.".
Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
pelahatchienews.com
Trail of Terror at Yogi Bear
Yogi Bear on the Lake in Pelahatchie has held a scary themed trail for years. Yogi Bear and the rest are ready to scare on their Trail of Terror on October 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Call 601-854-6621 for more scary details.
mageenews.com
Col-Lin Tailgate Party!
The Simpson Campus hosted a tailgate party Wednesday, October 5, 2022 leading up to the big homecoming game on the Wesson Campus.
mageenews.com
Annual Membership Meeting at the Co-op
In accordance with article V Section 1 and 3 of the bylaws of this association, the annual membership meeting for 2022-2023 will be held at Magee Co-Op Tire Store in Magee, Mississippi, On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
WLBT
Magic of Lights coming to Brandon Amphitheater on November 18
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A light show that doesn’t make too many stops in the South is making its way to the Brandon Amphitheater this holiday season. The Magic of Lights is coming to Brandon for the first time ever as this area right here behind the amphitheater is going to look a lot different in the next two weeks, according to Mayor Butch Lee.
mageenews.com
Melissa Dawn O’Dell Wilson, 39 of Magee
(January 7, 1983 – October 5, 2022) Melissa Dawn O'Dell Wilson, 39 of Magee, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
WAPT
Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
WAPT
Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it's too late
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it's too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
mageenews.com
Eva Idell Cook, 57 of Magee, Mississippi
Eva Idell Cook, 57 of Magee, MS passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Sunday, September 26, 1965 in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Human remains to be exhumed on UMMC campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). This is part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project. Last month, trees were removed on a section of land holding the graves of thousands of people who were residents of […]
What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
William “Polo” Edwards denied bond
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis was denied bond on Wednesday, October 5. Judge Faye Peterson determined that William “Polo” Edwards was deemed a flight risk during a bond hearing. Edwards previously appeared in court on September 13 where he pled not guilty to murder. […]
