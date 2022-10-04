Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is taken from Psalm 71:17-18: “Since my youth, oh, God, you have taught me, and to this day, I declare Your marvelous deeds. Even when I am old and gray, do not forsake me, Oh, God, till I declare Your power to the next generation, Your might to all who are to come.” Here we have the psalmist proclaiming the power of God he has enjoyed since his early days, and he prays to the Father, asking that God will never leave him, because there’s work still for him to do. The psalmist wants to be allowed to continue to share the power and majesty of God with generations to come. There is no age limit to be found in God’s Word for the Christian to cease proclaiming the power of his Creator. Age and gray hair should never be used as an excuse for our telling others about God and of the things He has done for us. Let us be doers of the Word and not hearers only. Amen! Serve the Lord with gladness! As my mama used to say, “I might burn out, but I won’t rust out!” We would do well to claim that same attitude toward our daily living and for our serving God.

