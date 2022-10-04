Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 5 Seahawks Game
The Saints (1-3) are looking to turn their early season around, and they'll have to start doing it by taking care of the Seahawks (2-2) at home. This is one of nine early kickoffs in Week 5, but things will get started early in London with the Packers and Giants facing off. Here's how to keep up with all the action on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Pregame Notes: Stanley to Finally Debut
BALTIMORE — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will finally make his 2022 debut in the Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stanley has been practicing with the team for the past several weeks and finally feels comfortable enough to resume his spot on the offensive line, according to multiple reports.
Tri-City Herald
QB Davis Mills Struggles, Texans Tied With Jaguars at Halftime
The Houston Texans have been inconsistent at best so far this season on the offensive end. At times, it looks as though it can move the ball on anyone, and at others, it looks out of sorts and inconsistent. And so far through the first half of their Sunday matchup...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett do most everything for Seahawks but play D; 39-32 loss at Saints
Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, even rookie Ken Walker in place of injured Rashaad Penny — they all did everything up and down the Superdome field to win and put the Seahawks into an unlikely division lead. Everthing, that is, except play defense. Seattle’s other side of the ball ruined...
Tri-City Herald
Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Seahawks
Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks early in the third quarter with a concussion, the team announced. Olave appeared shaken up after he was tackled in the end zone by Seattle defensive back Coby Bryant on a pass attempt from New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton. Bryant flung Olave to the ground while trying to break up the pass and the Saints wideout hit his head on the turf.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Catches 1st Two NFL TDs vs. Titans
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is celebrating the biggest catch of his career early in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Brown's 75-yard touchdown gave the Commanders a lead in the second quarter. Here's a look at the play ... On the first play of the drive from...
Tri-City Herald
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Strike First, Rams Trail 6-0 in First Quarter: Live In-Game Updates
The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys meet for the 37th all-time meeting at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as two teams headed into opposite directions look to emerge victorious in an interesting NFC bout. The all-time series is tied 18-18 after the Rams picked up a 20-17 win over Dallas...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa ruled out with groin injury
Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, Nick Bosa has been the league’s most-dominant defender for a San
Tri-City Herald
Rookie CB Jack Jones Does It Again; Patriots Lead Lions 3-0
After picking off a future Hall of Famer last week, Jack Jones may have just shut up another one. New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones did it again Sunday, thwarting a Detroit Lions' drive in the Red Zone with a spectacular catch. Jones came off his man in the end zone and intercepted a pass intended for tight end T.J. Hockenson, high-pointing the catch at the top of his jump and then performing a deft toe-tap to complete the play at the Pats' 3-yard line.
Tri-City Herald
Jets Make Statement, Thrash Dolphins to End Losing Streak in AFC East
The Jets didn't just win their second game in a row on Sunday, upsetting the Dolphins and ending their 12-game losing streak in the AFC East. New York was dominant on both sides of the ball against Miami, erupting in the fourth quarter to pull away in a 40-17 victory.
Tri-City Herald
Defense Helps Texans Reach 9th Straight Win Over Jaguars
The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Houston Texans was on Dec. 17, 2017, when they won 45-7. It was the final victory the Jaguars achieved in the series. By defeating the Jaguars 13-16 on Sunday, the Texans have now won nine consecutive games against Jacksonville. Houston has also won 15 of the last 17 games between these two teams.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
Tri-City Herald
Julio Jones Revenge? Falcons ‘Best-Ever’ Among 3 Atlanta Exes in Showdown at Bucs
The 2010s served as one of the most successful decades in Atlanta Falcons franchise history. The Falcons went 89-71, tying them with the Denver Broncos for the eighth-best record in the NFL from 2010 to 2019. They made the playoffs five times, winning four games and making the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Tri-City Herald
Gus Bradley/Colts’ Defense Shine on 3rd Down vs Broncos: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts won an ugly one on Thursday Night, defeating the Denver Broncos 12-9 in Primetime. While the Colts' offense is still a major work in progress (to say the least), the Colts' defense definitely held up their own end of the bargain. The Colts' defense was at its...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Falcons Entering Contest Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers With ‘Chip On Their Shoulder’
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak by defeating an Atlanta Falcons team that quarterback Tom Brady has never lost to. As this battle for sole possession of first place in the NFC South nears, we hear from Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated's Falcon Report to answer five questions before Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Fall on Wrong Side of Shootout, Come Up Short in 39-32 Loss to Saints
One week after outgunning the Lions in a thriller in Detroit, Geno Smith and the Seahawks couldn't quite pull of the same magic in New Orleans, dropping a tightly-contested 39-32 match to the Saints to drop to 2-3 on the season. Throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns in defeat,...
Tri-City Herald
Branson Robinson Flashes, Makes a New Mark on Georgia History
It was a big day for Georgia's running game as they rushed for 292 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry. The bulk of the yardage though, came from an unexpected contributor, as true freshman Branson Robinson had a breakout game against the Auburn Tigers. Robinson made...
