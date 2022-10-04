ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Burn Ban Set for St. Landry Parish

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UJj1_0iLSHLdQ00

St. Landry Parish Government has issued a burn ban in the parish effective Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

The ban includes anything with an open flame that produces an ember. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire.

“This order will assist our first responders by reducing the number of grass fire calls they have to deal with due to dry conditions throughout the parish,” said Jessie Bellard, Parish President. “The dry and windy weather are perfect conditions for grass fires.”

The ban excludes any outdoor cooking on grills and prescribed burns certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The ban will take effect immediately and last until further notice.

Comments / 0

