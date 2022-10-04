ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

lifeisanenigma....?
5d ago

I just just moved to the Pennsylvania mountains. you cannot take your eyes off of the roads. with all the twists and turns and up and downs you need to be fully conscious while driving. and the last several days we have had nothing but rain.

WGAL

Crash closes roads in Dauphin County

Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA

A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
MOUNTVILLE, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Man struck and killed in West Hempfield Township

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office confirms the pedestrian who was hit in West Hempfield Township died at the scene. According to the coroner, 27-year-old Brandon Smith, from Mountville, was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lane of Route 30 just after 4 p.m. Friday. The incident remains under investigation...
MOUNTVILLE, PA
WGAL

Update: Route 30 now reopened

Update: Both route 30 East and West are now open. Part of route 30 in Lancaster County is closed right now because of a crash. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. At Route 30 and Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Route 30 East is closed, and one lane...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Missing Lancaster County boy found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in Harrisburg Thursday evening. According to Harrisburg's Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the Oct. 6 shooting was first reported shortly after at 7:30 p.m. One man was reportedly shot on the 2300 block of N. 5th Street. According to officials, the...
HARRISBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: State Police locate missing 81-year-old Carlisle man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were looking for 81-year-old Kenneth Krone of Carlisle. According to State Trooper PIO Meagan Frazer, Krone was located in Maryland and has been found safe, according to PSP Carlisle. Krone is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 206 pounds, and...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Part of I-83 closed after York County crash

Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Bomb threat cleared at Landis Field in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say no threat was found and people are being allowed back in to the stadium. In a statement, the Central Dauphin School District says district officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at Landis Field. The statement goes on to say "local law enforcement and the K-9 Units conducted a thorough search of Landis Field and the surrounding areas and have given the “ALL CLEAR” for tonight’s game."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

