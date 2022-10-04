A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:

MOUNTVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO