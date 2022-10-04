Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former NHL goalie Dave Dryden dies at 81
According to his funeral home in Oakville, Ontario, former NHL goaltender Dave Dryden passed away at 81 on Tuesday. The obituary states Dryden died from complications following surgery for a blood clot disease, CTEPH. Dryden, is, of course, the brother of Hall of Famer, Ken Dryden. Throughout his NHL career,...
NHL・
Yardbarker
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff’s preseason play comes to a close.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season. Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bold Predictions, and the New York Rangers
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Some bold predictions for this season. Auston Matthews will sign a 20 percent max deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he’s eligible on July 1st – eight years and $134 million, a $16.7 million salary cap hit. The New York Rangers will...
Comments / 0