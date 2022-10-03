Read full article on original website
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
What Did Jesus Christ Look Like?
Depiction of Jesus from the Shroud of TurinWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Despite the fact that each religion tends to represent Jesus Christ differently (with minor variations between them), how true to life are the images we have of him today? According to the Gospels, Jesus was born in Bethlehem between the years of six and four B.C. He is claimed to have spent most of his early years in Egypt before relocating to Nazareth, in modern-day Israel.
The ‘fathers of the church’ died around 1,500 years ago, but these ancient leaders still influence Christianity today
Nearly 60 years ago, in October 1962, Pope John XXIII convened the Second Vatican Council. For the 21st time in the Catholic Church’s history, the pope gathered bishops from around the world – several thousand of them – to address matters of church doctrine and practice. Today,...
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses
The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews
Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
What Is the Best Thing to Say to Someone for Yom Kippur? The Main Purpose of Yom Kippur and Why It's Important
Yom Kippur is one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, but those who don't participate in the Jewish faith know pretty little about it: It isn't as bright and festive as Hanukkah, nor is it as publicized as Passover. What is the main purpose of Yom Kippur, why is it important and what is the best thing to say to someone for Yom Kippur, or what are the proper Yom Kippur greetings? Learn the ins and outs of the Day of Atonement here and never have an awkward "Happy Yom Kippur!" moment again.
This king was an enemy of the Israelites and one of the few people described as "very fat" in the Bible
Credit: Speculum_Darmstadt_2505_55r.jpg: Anonymous; public domain image. In the Book of Judges, Eglon was the King of Moab and an enemy of the Israelites. The Moabites were considered to be of the same ethnic stock as the Israelites. From the 13th century, the Moabites were in conflict with the Israelites.
Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Here's what that means
Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is considered the holiest day of the year for people who practice Judaism.
The Jewish Press
Unconditional Love
The Rambam (hilchos lulav) notes that although it is a mitzvah to rejoice on all the festivals, there was an additional celebration in the Temple on Sukkos. It is observed that sometimes a person experiences feelings of worthlessness. During Yom Kippur he resolves to be good, to improve, and now he is apprehensive that he may not be able to uphold his promises. He recalls that even in previous years he pledged to do better and he was not totally successful. A feeling of despair overwhelms him, and he feels unproductive.
External Biblical Sources That Try To Justify the Existence of Jesus
Historical texts from After Christ's era justify his existence.Falco/Pixabay. Many historians and theologists agree that there are huge gaps in the biblical literature that is used as justification or hard evidence for Jesus' existence. It is not just texts from the biblical era, but also many from the AD era that is contradicting themselves in the information or simply missing context to actually define who it is referring to.
The Jewish Press
Yom Kippur: Flying Amongst Angels
A speaker once started his seminar by holding up a $100 bill. “Who would like this $100 bill?” he asked. Every hand in the room went up. The speaker looked around, and then crumpled the bill in his hand. “Who wants it now?” he asked. Every hand...
anash.org
Hundreds Spend Yom Kippur at the Rebbe’s Ohel
Yidden of all walks of life joined together to spend Yom Kippur 5783 at the Rebbe’s Ohel, with many braving the rain to daven in the immediate vicinity of the Ohel. Photos taken before and after Yom Tov.
What is Yom Kippur, when is it, how is it observed?
Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, began Tuesday at sunset. What is the holiday about and how is it observed? Here’s a look at the celebration and the traditions. What is Yom Kippur?. Yom Kippur is the “Day of Atonement” in the Jewish religion. The day...
The Jewish Press
Hashem Is Hashem
In this week’s parsha we read the final song of Moshe Rabbenu, Ha’azinu Hashamayim, and the haftara most commonly read is the song of David HaMelech at the end of his life. This haftara is also read after the reading of the Song of the Sea (Az Yashir) on the seventh day of Pesach. As we learned previously, it is the opinion of some of the classical commentators that David composed this song continuously over the course of his life, whenever he felt Hashem had saved him from particularly noteworthy peril. We see it here in its final form as brought down in the navi, in Sefer Shmuel Bet.
The Jewish Press
Yom Kippur: The Essential Zionist Holiday
A better understanding of the central, unifying themes of each of the Jewish holidays and their unique, separate liturgies can be like throwing open the doors and windows of a dark and stuffy room – and this is especially true when it comes to Yom Kippur, the holiday that has the most remarkably different prayer service of them all. With this understanding one comes to realize what a jumble of half-digested ideas we normally face when we recite the Amidah / Shemoneh Esrei, the standing, silent devotional that is at the center of every Jewish prayer service, and also the other prayers. We “sort of” understand davening / tefilot, though we secretly think there’s a little more to it than that. Some of us even think there’s some “sort of” connection between what seems to be random ideas in the prayers, the calendar, and Jewish history, but, we fail to hear such thoughts from the vast majority pulpit rabbis and can’t recall learning these things from the teachers we had in our youth.
The Jewish Press
A Small Book Advocating For The Revival Of The Mitzvah Of Hakhel
An interesting and timely acquisition I came across recently is the first edition of a small book (just 27 pages long) on Hakhel, authored and published anonymously by Rabbi Eliyahu David Rabinowitz-Teomim (known as the “Aderet,” 1843-1905), who served as rabbi of Ponovezh and was the father in-law of R. Abraham Isaac Kook. Printed in 1889 in Warsaw and titled Zecher Lamikdash, the book was written anonymously and includes an approbation by the author himself.
anash.org
Heartbreaking Levaya of Young Father Held on Erev Yom Kippur
The levaya and burial of Rabbi Chaim Mordechai (Mottele) Pevzner, a young father and Shliach in Perpignan, France was held on Erev Yom Kippur in his makom hashlichus in accordance with his final request. Photos: Hassidout.org. The levaya and burial of Rabbi Chaim Mordechai (Mottele) Pevzner, a young father and...
anash.org
Impactful Yom Kippur in 770 Ends on a High Note
Thousands of anash and bochurim filled 770 over Yom Kippur, starting from a short while before Kol Nidrei and concluding with a joyous dance on Motzei Yom Kippur. Thousands of anash and bochurim filled 770 for a powerful and impactful Yom Kippur of 5783. Preperations for Yom Kippur began hours...
