Read full article on original website
Related
Rhea Ripley Hits Con-Chair-To On Beth Phoenix, Scarlett Brings Pepper Spray, And More | Fight Size
Here is your post-WWE Extreme Rules fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022. - Prior to the show kicking off, WWE treated those in attendance to a first look at the WrestleMania 40 logo. - The night's first match saw The Brawling Brutes defeat Imperium in a Good Old...
WWE Extreme Rules Results (10/8/2022): Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey, Edge, Bayley, Seth Rollins
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Extreme Rules on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship - Extreme Rules Match: Liv...
New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
Spoilers: New Champions Crowned, Title Vacated At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 10/8
Major happenings went down during the IMPACT Wrestling tapings on October 8. Read below if you want to be spoiled. IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. During the tapings (according to PWInsider), new IMPACT Tag Team Champions were crowned as Heath & Rhino defeated The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) to win the belts.
RELATED PEOPLE
TJPW Wrestle Princess III Results (10/9/22): Shoko Nakajima vs. Yuka Sakazaki, Riho Competes, And More
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) held their biggest show of the year on Sunday, Wrestle Princess III, live from the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. The show was the culmination of TJPW's year as the Tokyo Princess Cup winner, Yuka Sakazaki, challenged Shoko Nakajima for the Princess of Princess Championship in the main event.
Sheamus Says The Wrestling Industry Has Been Missing Stars Who Get Over Organically
Sheamus is enjoying the organic reaction The Brawling Brutes get from the WWE Universe. Sheamus has been in WWE for over a decade, winning his first WWE Championship 13 years ago by defeating John Cena in a Tables Match at WWE TLC 2009. In that time, Sheamus has undergone multiple changes to his appearance and gimmick as he consistently evolved in order to stay fresh after such a long career.
STARDOM Results (10/9/22): Artist of Stardom Title Match, Tag League Preview, And More
STARDOM's second show of the weekend saw them head to Aichi with an Artist of Stardom Championship match set in the main event as well as a Goddesses Tag League preview on the show. Oedo Tai's Momo Watanabe, Saki Kashima, and Starlight Kid faced the biggest challenge of their title...
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/8): Juice Robinson, Wheeler Yuta, Jay White In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on October 8 on NJPW World. Matches were taped on September 11 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Neveda. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/8) - Shota Umino def. QT Marshall. - JR...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Gage Saves His Career, Wins GCW World Title With Help From The Firm At GCW Fight Club
Nick Gage saves his career. Nick Gage is once again the GCW World Champion, defeating Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club. Gage put his career on the line in the match. Moxley was in control of things after tossing Gage through a glass pane and hitting a death rider, but W. Morrissey & Stokely Hathaway hit the ring as Gage went to the outside. Morrissey chokeslamed Moxley onto a barbedwire glass pane before exiting.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
JCW vs. The World Stream And Results (10/9): Jonathan Gresham, Tony Deppen, Shazza McKenzie In Action
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its JCW vs. The World event on October 9 from The Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event streamed on YouTube and fans can watch the stream in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. JCW vs. The World...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUSHIDA Not Cleared For NJPW Declaration Of Power
KUSHIDA will continue to miss time. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has not been cleared for NJPW Declaration of Power on October 10 due to hand foot and mouth disease. KUSHIDA was originally scheduled to face Taiji Ishimori at the event. Changes to the card will be announced at a later date.
Matt Riddle: My Personal Life Is Pretty Brutal, Professionally My Life Is Amazing
Matt Riddle says his professional life is making up for his personal life. 2022 was Matt Riddle's most prosperous year as a WWE Superstar. He spent a full year as Randy Orton's tag team partner and when that was over, he transitioned into a feud with Roman Reigns and the long-standing feud with Seth Rollins. During that feud with Seth Rollins, the personal life of Riddle was put on display as Seth Rollins openly spoke about Matt Riddle going through a divorce and having to pay child support.
NWA USA Surge Stream And Results (10/8): Rhett Titus, Gaagz The Gymp, And More In Action
Season 4 of NWA USA Surge kicked off on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The full episode can be seen in the video above, via the NWA YouTube channel. Full results and highlights can be seen below. NWA USA Surge Results (10/8) Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins def. Eric Jackson and...
Nigel McGuinness Released By WWE
Nigel McGuinness is gone from WWE. As first reported by PW Insider, Nigel McGuinness was released from WWE earlier this week. McGuinness, 46, had most recently worked for the NXT brand where he was a part of the Level Up commentary team. Before that, McGuinness had primarily worked in NXT UK alongside Andy Shepherd.
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For The Last Week Of September
Fightful has learned the following producers and notes from WWE Raw 9/27. - Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was set for a dark match main event, produced by Jason Jordan. - Shelton Benjamin vs. R-Truth was taped for Main...
Outpouring Of Support For Nick Gage, WWE Extreme Rules Hype, Bound For Glory Fallout | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. - Ahead of his match tonight against Jon Moxley where if he loses he will have to retire, the wrestling world is coming together in an outpouring of support for Nick Gage. - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules and...
Watch: WWE Extreme Rules preview: WWE's The Bump, Oct. 8, 2022
Get ready for tonight’s #ExtremeRules on WWE's The Bump with Karrion Kross, Scarlett, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and more! Presented by Netspend.
Road Dogg: As Superstars Return To Their Old Characters, Fans Will See More Comfortable Performances
Road Dogg talks about the shift in creative direction under Triple H. Recently, Brian "Road Dogg" James returned to WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. Currently, Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE, and Shawn Michaels is WWE's SVP of Talent Development as D-Generation X has gone from the anti-establishment to those in power.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0