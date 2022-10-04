ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
WWE
Fightful

Spoilers: New Champions Crowned, Title Vacated At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 10/8

Major happenings went down during the IMPACT Wrestling tapings on October 8. Read below if you want to be spoiled. IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. During the tapings (according to PWInsider), new IMPACT Tag Team Champions were crowned as Heath & Rhino defeated The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) to win the belts.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Anderson
Person
Tama Tonga
Person
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Person
Jay White
Person
Tetsuya Naito
Fightful

Sheamus Says The Wrestling Industry Has Been Missing Stars Who Get Over Organically

Sheamus is enjoying the organic reaction The Brawling Brutes get from the WWE Universe. Sheamus has been in WWE for over a decade, winning his first WWE Championship 13 years ago by defeating John Cena in a Tables Match at WWE TLC 2009. In that time, Sheamus has undergone multiple changes to his appearance and gimmick as he consistently evolved in order to stay fresh after such a long career.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#11 5#Combat#Battle Autumn#Royal Quest
Fightful

Nick Gage Saves His Career, Wins GCW World Title With Help From The Firm At GCW Fight Club

Nick Gage saves his career. Nick Gage is once again the GCW World Champion, defeating Jon Moxley at GCW Fight Club. Gage put his career on the line in the match. Moxley was in control of things after tossing Gage through a glass pane and hitting a death rider, but W. Morrissey & Stokely Hathaway hit the ring as Gage went to the outside. Morrissey chokeslamed Moxley onto a barbedwire glass pane before exiting.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career

'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
WWE
Fightful

Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

KUSHIDA Not Cleared For NJPW Declaration Of Power

KUSHIDA will continue to miss time. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has not been cleared for NJPW Declaration of Power on October 10 due to hand foot and mouth disease. KUSHIDA was originally scheduled to face Taiji Ishimori at the event. Changes to the card will be announced at a later date.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Matt Riddle: My Personal Life Is Pretty Brutal, Professionally My Life Is Amazing

Matt Riddle says his professional life is making up for his personal life. 2022 was Matt Riddle's most prosperous year as a WWE Superstar. He spent a full year as Randy Orton's tag team partner and when that was over, he transitioned into a feud with Roman Reigns and the long-standing feud with Seth Rollins. During that feud with Seth Rollins, the personal life of Riddle was put on display as Seth Rollins openly spoke about Matt Riddle going through a divorce and having to pay child support.
WWE
Fightful

Nigel McGuinness Released By WWE

Nigel McGuinness is gone from WWE. As first reported by PW Insider, Nigel McGuinness was released from WWE earlier this week. McGuinness, 46, had most recently worked for the NXT brand where he was a part of the Level Up commentary team. Before that, McGuinness had primarily worked in NXT UK alongside Andy Shepherd.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For The Last Week Of September

Fightful has learned the following producers and notes from WWE Raw 9/27. - Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was set for a dark match main event, produced by Jason Jordan. - Shelton Benjamin vs. R-Truth was taped for Main...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy