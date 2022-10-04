ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Woman found dead at downtown Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Firefighters put out boat fire in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Hazmat crews are on the scene of a boat fire on the Willamette River in Newberg on Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said on Sunday, firefighters responded to Rogers Landing in Newberg for a boat on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Early morning earthquake picked up by ShakeAlert, PSU professor says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake Friday morning woke up thousands of Oregonians but also turned on the state’s new ShakeAlert system. ShakeAlert is an earthquake warning tool that went into operation last March. It doesn’t predict earthquakes but warns the public one is on the way after it initially erupts. Earthquake Geologist and Associate Professor at Portland State University, Ashley Streig, said ShakeAlert immediately began collecting data from seismic sensors across the state. A supercomputer collected the data and determined the strength and location of Friday morning’s earthquake. However, the strength was just shy of the 4.5 magnitude threshold needed to send out emergency alerts. Professor Streig said it’s a tool everyone on the West Coast should have turned on, especially for Portlanders, who live near three active fault lines that run through the middle of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
BORING, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by driver in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a driver in the Overlook neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of North Ensign Street and North Basin Avenue. Officers arrived...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salem advocacy center educating kids about online safety

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Keeping our children safe online – that’s the goal for Liberty House, a local children’s advocacy center in Salem, with their program iProtect&Respect. “iRespect&Protect is a great example of what we did to listen,” said CEO Alison Kelley. “In a strategic planning meeting...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase

Investigation underway after deadly...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo at Tualatin High School pep rally

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Football season is in full swing and high schools in the area are getting pumped with morning pep rallies. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise is at Tualatin High School’s pep rally as they get ready for their game tonight. Friday night will be week six...
TUALATIN, OR

