Woman found dead at downtown Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
Alaska Airlines redirecting sponsorship funds for Thorns, Timbers after investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Alaska Airlines has decided to redirect its sponsorship money from the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers following the release of investigative report into the Thorns organization this week. On Oct. 3, former acting Attorney General of the United States Sally Yates released a lengthy report alleging...
Firefighters put out boat fire in Newberg
NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Hazmat crews are on the scene of a boat fire on the Willamette River in Newberg on Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said on Sunday, firefighters responded to Rogers Landing in Newberg for a boat on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck filled with all the possessions of a military couple, and towing their car, was stolen when they stopped for the night in Gresham on Wednesday. Jennifer Luna and Gustavo Burciaga were moving from the McChord Air Force Base in Washington State to Albuquerque,...
Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit
LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
Preventing theft: police and auto shop hold event to mark catalytic converters
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police and a local auto shop organized an event Saturday to mark catalytic converters and make them a little harder to steal, or at least, easier to recover. Police said from September 2021 to September 2022, they’ve had 222 reports of stolen converters from Tigard....
‘We’re fed up’: Vancouver restaurant owner loses thousands to break-in
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Three northeast Vancouver, Wash. restaurants were broken into early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Stonewood Bar & Grill at Northeast 162nd Avenue lost thousands of dollars in a burglary that lasted less than a minute, according to owner Cathy Pratt. Pratt’s sister said she noticed...
Nonprofit hosting ‘No More Gun Violence’ block party in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is hosting a “No More Gun Violence” block party in North Portland this weekend. It’s the last of the summer series of events hosted by The Next G, a group that helps young men in the community. “It’s very important...
Early morning earthquake picked up by ShakeAlert, PSU professor says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake Friday morning woke up thousands of Oregonians but also turned on the state’s new ShakeAlert system. ShakeAlert is an earthquake warning tool that went into operation last March. It doesn’t predict earthquakes but warns the public one is on the way after it initially erupts. Earthquake Geologist and Associate Professor at Portland State University, Ashley Streig, said ShakeAlert immediately began collecting data from seismic sensors across the state. A supercomputer collected the data and determined the strength and location of Friday morning’s earthquake. However, the strength was just shy of the 4.5 magnitude threshold needed to send out emergency alerts. Professor Streig said it’s a tool everyone on the West Coast should have turned on, especially for Portlanders, who live near three active fault lines that run through the middle of the city.
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the downtown area early Friday morning. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified.
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Officers arrest juveniles for armed robberies after chase, search in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple juveniles were arrested for armed robberies after a standoff in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple pedestrians robbed at gunpoint in the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street. The...
‘He would give the world’: Ex-wife remembers Old Town stabbing victim
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Sept. 30, a man police identified on Friday as 53-year-old Mark Anthony Davis, was stabbed and killed in Old Town off of Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch Street. PPB said officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene where Davis’ body was found....
Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by driver in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a driver in the Overlook neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the area of North Ensign Street and North Basin Avenue. Officers arrived...
Salem advocacy center educating kids about online safety
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Keeping our children safe online – that’s the goal for Liberty House, a local children’s advocacy center in Salem, with their program iProtect&Respect. “iRespect&Protect is a great example of what we did to listen,” said CEO Alison Kelley. “In a strategic planning meeting...
Hillsboro burglary suspect shot, arrested after chase
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northwest Oregon early Friday morning. Body cam video shows life-saving actions by St. Helens officers during retirement home fire. Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday. Investigation underway after deadly...
On the Go with Ayo at Tualatin High School pep rally
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Football season is in full swing and high schools in the area are getting pumped with morning pep rallies. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise is at Tualatin High School’s pep rally as they get ready for their game tonight. Friday night will be week six...
