Read full article on original website
Related
kjrh.com
Feeling Like Fall
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see skies becoming mostly cloudy tonight. The low down to 52°. Light and variable winds. Partly cloudy on Sunday with more sunshine by the afternoon. Chance for some morning showers across southeast Oklahoma. The high reaching 81°. SW 5-10 mph. Highs in the...
kjrh.com
The dizzying cycle of winemaking and climate change
Hauling roughly 1,000 pounds of grapes is a normal day for natural winemaker Jason Charles as he gets ready to produce a new vintage of his Vinca Minor wine in Northern California. “My first jobs up in Napa Valley were always working with really thoughtful winemakers, farmers, where organics mattered,”...
Comments / 0