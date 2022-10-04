Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Declare "State of Emergency" Over Migrants, Blames Abbott for Inciting Crisesjustpene50New York City, NY
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be HauntedTravel MavenHillside, NJ
New York man charged with smuggling Burmese pythons from Canada to the U.S. in his pantsKirsty KendallNew York City, NY
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray AttacksAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
JKC Gallery presents "Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be" In-Person and Virtual Exhibition
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) presents its newest exhibition titled “Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be” from October 13 through December 2, 2022. The exhibit employs photography, film and collage to present a layered vision of “diasporic presence” that intertwines documentary with the constructed, text with image, fact with speculation, personal history with collective history. “How The World Might Be” entangles past-present-future and imagines the possibility of what was and what might or might not be.
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
PHOTOS from "God of Carnage" at Pegasus Theatre Company
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Pegasus Theatre Company is currently presenting Yasmina Reza’s scathing hit comedy God of Carnage, weekends through October 23. Reza, known for cleverly turning mundane social situations into riotous comedies, quickly strips away all social niceties in God of Carnage to expose two couples trapped in the chaos of marriage and parenthood. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm in the Pollak Theatre. The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago this year, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lizzie Rose Music Room presents The Outcrops
(TUCKERTON, NJ) -- The Outcrops will perform at the Lizzie Rose Music Room on Saturday, November 19th. From the woods of Northern New Jersey, The Outcrops present original blues-infused rock’n’roll. Showtime is 7:30pm. The four-piece band was formed in 2016 by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Cassidy Rain...
Innovating Thread, Altering Perceptions, Cartoon-Like Forms, Work of Member Artists Fill HAM Galleries
(CLINTON, NJ) -- The Hunterdon Art Museum presents four new exhibitions on view from October 2, 2022 - January 8, 2023: “Thread Hijack;” “Amie Adelman: Moving Lines;” “Fran Shalom: Duck/Rabbit;” and “2022 Members Exhibition.”. “. ,” curated by Mary Birmingham, explores what happens when...
Zara Phillips No-Holds Barred
British-born New Jersey-resident Zara Phillips – wearer of multiple hats like singer-songwriter, author, playwright, filmmaker, public speaker and adoptee rights advocate – will present the U.S. premiere of her current one-woman play, "Somebody's Daughter," based on the 2018 book of the same name Saturday, Oct. 21, at Hopewell Theater and again Saturday, Dec. 10, at Outpost in the Burbs.
Wharton Arts' Artistic Director Receives Eastman School of Music Centennial Award
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest non-profit community performing arts education organization, announced that Artistic Director Helen H. Cha-Pyo is one of 100 select individuals chosen to receive the prestigious Eastman School of Music Centennial Award. The award is granted to those who exemplify the school’s mission and legacy through their commitment to artistry, scholarship, leadership, community engagement, and philanthropy. Cha-Pyo joins Renée Fleming, Ron Carter, Chuck Mangione, and Maria Schneider, among other notable artists, as a Centennial Awardee. For a complete list of awardees, click here.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey Film Festival Video Interview with Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover
Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover. Rebuilt from Broken Glass – Larry Hanover (Voorhees, New Jersey) At age 12, Fred Behrend’s life was ripped apart. He was living 65 miles from home with the family of Cantor Max Baum so he could attend a secular Jewish school after the Nazis banned Jews from public school. In November 1938, he witnessed the horrors of Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass), seeing synagogue after synagogue torched in the city of Cologne. Fred did not know that back home, his father, like 30,000 other Jewish males, had been arrested for transport to a concentration camp. All Fred knew was that his idyllic time with the Baum family and his friend Henry was over. His mother frantically sent a car to pick him up. Fred’s family lost most of its material possessions. But they escaped to Cuba and, eventually, America. Fred would turn the tables in 1946 as an American GI. He was part of a little-known denazification initiative called the Intellectual Diversion program at a Virginia military base. Selected for his ability to speak German and his counterintelligence training, Fred was taught by elite professors to give crash courses to German POWs about American-style democracy. In his later years, Fred began to speak to schoolchildren about his Holocaust past. In 2018, he was speaking to students at a Jewish day school on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht about that fateful day and his friend Henry Baum. The head of the school left the room for 10 minutes and returned later holding a cellphone. He handed it to Fred. On the line was Henry Baum. Soon they would meet—in one more powerful victory over Hitler and the Nazis. 2022; 40 min.
Berrie Center for Performing Arts presents Emilio Teubal Trio
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Latin Grammy winner Emilio Teubal and his vibrant jazz ensemble will perform at the Berrie Center for the Arts at Ramapo College on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm to conclude the celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. A versatile pianist who can navigate through different styles of written and improvised music, Teubal has recorded more than twenty albums and regularly performs in top venues throughout the country.
Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals continue on October 20 with music by Prokofiev for solo piano
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, October 20 at 12:15pm, the 21st season of Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will continue with a recital by Dr. Choah Kim performing solo piano music by Sergei Prokofiev. The recital will take place in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton. It is open to the public free of charge; masking is optional.
The Westfield Community Players presents "Night Watch"
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- The Westfield Community Players presents Night Watch, a suspense by Lucille Fletcher with five performances in October. Unable to sleep, Elaine Wheeler paces the living room of her Manhattan townhouse, troubled by unsettling memories and vague fears. Her husband tries to comfort her, but when he steps away for a moment Elaine screams as she sees (or believes she sees) the body of a dead man in the window across the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Shakespeare Theatre presents Two One-Act Gems by Alice Childress
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will bring two very different but superb one-act plays, Florence and Mojo, by Alice Childress to its Main Stage. Alice Childress, often acknowledged as the only 20th-century African-American woman to have written, produced, and published plays for four decades, was at the height of her powers in the 1950s and 60s. Her broad literary universe spanned over 40 years and earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination for her novel A Short Walk. Florence and Mojo will be on the Main Stage from October 26 – November 13.
Paper Mill Playhouse announces Jen Bender as New Associate Artistic Director
(MILBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced that Jen Bender (Broadway’s The Lion King, The Wedding Singer, Avenue Q) will join the company as Associate Artistic Director, following longtime Associate Artistic Director Patrick Parker, who stepped down on September 30, 2022 after 27 years at the post. Bender worked previously with Paper Mill Playhouse as Associate Director of Honeymoon in Vegas (2013) and as part of the commercial production team for The Sting (2018).
McCarter Announces A Succession Plan For The Departure of Managing Director, Michael Rosenberg
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- At its first Board of Trustees meeting for the season, The McCarter Board gave Michael Rosenberg a champagne toast and wished him well as he prepares to depart to lead New York City Center later this month. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work...
Grunin Center hosts A Conversation with Jamaica Kincaid
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County College Foundation welcomes award-winning writer Jamaica Kincaid to the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts on Monday, October 24. The event, part of the Blauvelt Speaker Series, is free and open to the public. The event takes place at 11:00am. Join...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Art House Productions Announces 2022-2023 INKubator Playwrights
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) – Art House Productions has announced the 2022-2023 cohort of its INKubator Program. INKubator is a year-long new play process for a select group of 6 New Jersey-Associated playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. This year's playwrights are Micharne Cloughley, Amir-Gabriel Gad, Adin Lenahan, Iraisa Ann Reilly, Edwin Rivera-Arias, and Emmy Weissman.
New Jersey Festival Orchestra 2022-2023 season opens with "The Good, The Better and The Best!"
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- The 2022-2023 New Jersey Festival Orchestra season, under the baton of David Wroe, opens dramatically on November 5th in Westfield with “The Good, The Better and The Best,” presenting favorite movie themes and more in a festival of Italian masterworks. Don’t miss the iconic sounds...
Premiere Stages presents "Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family"
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University presents the premiere production of Certain Aspects of Conflictin the Negro Family by Ty Lie Shider, the recepient of the 2021/22 Liberty Live Commission, on October 13-23 under the tent at Kean University’s Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ.). Tensions reach an all-time high between Newark residents and police, racial and civil unrest begins spilling into Plainfield, New Jersey in the Long Hot Summer of 1967. Clif and Peach moved their family to Plainfield for the promise of a better future, but as the riots begin, the family contemplates a return to the South.
Wharton Arts Makes Key Appointments
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- “As we enter the second year of our five-year strategic plan, Wharton Arts is making key senior staff appointments in order to move the organization forward,” said Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director at Wharton Arts. “Continued investment in people is essential for any organization. We are confident that the continuity of our exemplary team will help us in achieving our ambitious goals.”
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0