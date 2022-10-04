APD identifies man killed in I-35 motorcycle crash in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Interstate 35 service road in north Austin on Sept. 28 .

He was Edgar Suarez, 28, APD said.

The crash took place in the 12500 block of N. I-35 northbound service road just before West Parmer Lane.

The investigation found Suarez was headed north on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle when his motorcycle left the roadway, according to police. He died at the scene.

APD said this is Austin’s 78th deadly crash so far this year, causing 80 deaths. On the date of this crash last year, there were 86 deadly crashes, resulting in 93 deaths.

Anyone with details about this particular crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

