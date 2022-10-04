Read full article on original website
Related
Wharton Arts Makes Key Appointments
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- “As we enter the second year of our five-year strategic plan, Wharton Arts is making key senior staff appointments in order to move the organization forward,” said Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director at Wharton Arts. “Continued investment in people is essential for any organization. We are confident that the continuity of our exemplary team will help us in achieving our ambitious goals.”
Acclaimed Photographer and “Man of a Thousand Faces” Samuel Fosso Is the Subject of a Major Survey at the Princeton University Art Museum
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- This fall the Princeton University Art Museum will present Samuel Fosso: Affirmative Acts, the first major US survey of one of the most renowned contemporary artists based in Africa today. The exhibition—curated by Princeton University Professor Chika Okeke-Agulu with Silma Berrada, Lawrence Chamunorwa, Maia Julis, and Iheanyi Onwuegbucha—will be on view at Art on Hulfish in downtown Princeton from November 19 to January 29, 2023, and will offer US audiences an introduction to one of the best-known photographers from the African continent on the international scene.
McCarter Announces A Succession Plan For The Departure of Managing Director, Michael Rosenberg
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- At its first Board of Trustees meeting for the season, The McCarter Board gave Michael Rosenberg a champagne toast and wished him well as he prepares to depart to lead New York City Center later this month. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work...
Wharton Arts' Artistic Director Receives Eastman School of Music Centennial Award
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest non-profit community performing arts education organization, announced that Artistic Director Helen H. Cha-Pyo is one of 100 select individuals chosen to receive the prestigious Eastman School of Music Centennial Award. The award is granted to those who exemplify the school’s mission and legacy through their commitment to artistry, scholarship, leadership, community engagement, and philanthropy. Cha-Pyo joins Renée Fleming, Ron Carter, Chuck Mangione, and Maria Schneider, among other notable artists, as a Centennial Awardee. For a complete list of awardees, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
Newark to Host 2022 Roadmap to Educational Equity Conference
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On October 4, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City of Newark will host the 2022 Roadmap to Educational Equity Conference on Friday, October 28 from 8:30am to 5:00pm and Saturday, October 29 from 8:30am to 2:30pm at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Campus Center, located at 150 Bleeker Street.
Ramapo College of New Jersey to Inaugurate Dr. Cindy R. Jebb as Fifth President in Institution’s History
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College of New Jersey will hold the formal inauguration ceremony for its fifth college president, Dr. Cindy R. Jebb, on Friday, October 14th, 2022. Dr. Jebb joined the state college in 2021, after retiring from the U.S. Army and her post as the first woman Dean of the Academic Board at the United States Military Academy at West Point. The inauguration ceremony begins in the Arena of the Bill Bradley Sports and Recreation Center at 2:00pm, followed immediately by a reception. Doors to the Arena open at 1:00pm.
Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals continue on October 20 with music by Prokofiev for solo piano
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, October 20 at 12:15pm, the 21st season of Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will continue with a recital by Dr. Choah Kim performing solo piano music by Sergei Prokofiev. The recital will take place in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton. It is open to the public free of charge; masking is optional.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Elisabeth Morrow School Recognized as Apple Distinguished School
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Elisabeth Morrow School in Englewood has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for its use of technology to enhance children’s learning through hands-on projects with real-world connections. Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple...
Two River Theater Launches New TIDETIX Program For Those 35 and Under
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has launched a brand new TIDETIX program for theatergoers age 35 and under. The name TIDETIX echoes the Jersey Shore and its vast, powerful community of artists and art lovers. With that in mind, TIDETIX will enable audience members ages 35 and under...
Premiere Stages presents "Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family"
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University presents the premiere production of Certain Aspects of Conflictin the Negro Family by Ty Lie Shider, the recepient of the 2021/22 Liberty Live Commission, on October 13-23 under the tent at Kean University’s Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ.). Tensions reach an all-time high between Newark residents and police, racial and civil unrest begins spilling into Plainfield, New Jersey in the Long Hot Summer of 1967. Clif and Peach moved their family to Plainfield for the promise of a better future, but as the riots begin, the family contemplates a return to the South.
Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University's Center for the Arts presents Los Lobos on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00pm in the Pollak Theatre. The journey of Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago this year, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar), and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Announces 40th Anniversary Season
(UNION, NJ) -- Carolyn Dorfman Dance (CDD), a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, celebrates a landmark 40 years of bold and powerful dance with their 2022-23 Season. The highlights for this year include a performance with jazz great Regina Carter at NJPAC’s TD James Moody Jazz Festival in November, a full company performance at the Lyceum Art Center in Burlington, a shared appearance with New Jersey Ballet at Fairleigh Dickinson’s WAMFest, and a thrilling Dance on Exhibition at the Morris Museum/Bickford Theater in April, which also includes its annual Gala Benefit.
Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater presents "Affecting Expression"
PHOTO: Princeton junior Juliette Carbonnier as Hatty Hosmer (left) and senior Rosemary Paulson as Matilda Hays in a studio rehearsal for the new play Affecting Expression. Photo Credit: Dylan Tran ’23. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater at Princeton University presents Affecting Expression,...
Princeton Makes and Ragged Sky Press Second Sunday Poetry Reading on October 9th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton Makes, a Princeton-based artist cooperative, and Ragged Sky Press, a local publisher focused on poetry, will host a Second Sunday Poetry Reading on Sunday, October 9 at 4:00pm. The readings will take place at the Princeton Makes store in the Princeton Shopping Center. The October reading...
Newark Invests $2 Million In $100 Million Fund to Support Black and Latinx Businesses
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On October 6, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Newark Municipal Council voted yesterday to invest $2 million in the New Jersey 40 Acres and a Mule Fund (NJ FAM Fund). It is an investment fund targeted to reduce the wealth, health and social disparities that exist with Black and Latinx communities when compared to the general population. This first-in-the-nation investment vehicle makes equity and debt investments in Black and Latinx businesses in New Jersey. The $2 million contribution is earmarked specifically for Newark investments.
Count Basie Center for the Arts accepting submissions for its Teen + College Film Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts is accepting submissions for its Count Basie Center Teen + College Film Festival, with the mission to locate, showcase and recognize New Jersey student filmmakers from 7th grade all the way through college. Students can submit their films now...
Art House Productions Announces 2022-2023 INKubator Playwrights
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) – Art House Productions has announced the 2022-2023 cohort of its INKubator Program. INKubator is a year-long new play process for a select group of 6 New Jersey-Associated playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. This year's playwrights are Micharne Cloughley, Amir-Gabriel Gad, Adin Lenahan, Iraisa Ann Reilly, Edwin Rivera-Arias, and Emmy Weissman.
William Paterson University presents The Helio Alves Quartet
(WAYNE, NJ) -- The Helio Alves Quartet comes to the Shea Center for Performing Arts at William Paterson University as part of their Jazz Room Series on Sunday, October 9th at 4:00pm. A native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, pianist Helio Alves combines the rhythmic complexity of modern Brazilian music with the edgy energy of contemporary jazz. The quartet includes Helio Alves: Piano; Chico Pinheiro: Guitar; Joe Martin: Bass; and Alex Kautz: Drums.
Innovating Thread, Altering Perceptions, Cartoon-Like Forms, Work of Member Artists Fill HAM Galleries
(CLINTON, NJ) -- The Hunterdon Art Museum presents four new exhibitions on view from October 2, 2022 - January 8, 2023: “Thread Hijack;” “Amie Adelman: Moving Lines;” “Fran Shalom: Duck/Rabbit;” and “2022 Members Exhibition.”. “. ,” curated by Mary Birmingham, explores what happens when...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0