In Lamar County, the Paris Chapter of the NAACP is looking for volunteers to help take care of negelected historic cemeteries. The Paris News reports the local NAACP’s Abandoned Black Cemetery Association plans several upcoming work days devoted to the cleaning of one of the three known abandoned cemeteries in Paris. Work days of Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 have been set aside to clean the Greenwood/Baptist Cemetery located in the 800 block of West Center Street.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO