ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued for Wed. due to lingering showers, wind

Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday, as it remains a little unsettled due to the last of the lingering showers and wind, plus temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.There could be one last round of minor coastal flooding, as well. A Coastal Flood Statement is in effect in southern Nassau County and southwest Suffolk County until 8 p.m. Wednesday.We're not expecting any huge rainfall totals -- an additional half an inch or so is possible for some.We will see improvements by Wednesday evening.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washed Out#Public Transportation#Rfk#Sion#Randall S Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC New York

16-Year-Old Dies as Gunfire Erupts on NJ Street Corner as Kids Leave School

A teenager was killed and a New Jersey street corner broke into chaos during a shooting Monday afternoon, with bullets flying just steps from several schools. The frightening moments in East Orange occurred just as children were let out of class in the afternoon. According to witnesses, the shooting took place on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, right near a family grocery store as well as the schools.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

New planning process underway at Kingsbridge Armory

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — For decades, there have been some big ideas in the works for the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx. From a major ice skating complex to a shopping mall, many plans for the 180,000-square-foot building have been discussed.  Some neighbors are working to make sure the community will continue to have a say […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy