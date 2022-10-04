Read full article on original website
Yellow Alert issued for Wed. due to lingering showers, wind
Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Wednesday, as it remains a little unsettled due to the last of the lingering showers and wind, plus temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.There could be one last round of minor coastal flooding, as well. A Coastal Flood Statement is in effect in southern Nassau County and southwest Suffolk County until 8 p.m. Wednesday.We're not expecting any huge rainfall totals -- an additional half an inch or so is possible for some.We will see improvements by Wednesday evening.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, flooding closes several sections of 440 in Jersey City
Heavy rain across the state led to street flooding Tuesday, including in Jersey City, where portions of 440 were closed.
Changing course, mayor relocates Bronx ‘tent city’ to Randall’s Island
View from a helicopter to Randall's Island and the East River, along with the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and Hell Gate Bridge. “This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers,” the mayor says. [ more › ]
STORM WATCH: Ocean County barrier islands see more flooding, strong winds
The barrier islands are feeling the brunt of the relentless storm on this fifth day of rain, strong winds and flooding.
STORM WATCH: Pounding rain, wind leave Jersey Shore communities flooded
Coastal flooding has been a problem for communities along the north and south shores, especially for those near the bay.
Driver killed when tree falls on car traveling on I-95 in Westchester County
A preliminary investigation determined that 34-year-old Susan Braga was traveling southbound when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
Man punches MTA bus driver who refused to open door at undesignated stop
A 34-year-old MTA bus operator was assaulted in Brooklyn Saturday morning after he refused to open the bus door while not at a designated stop, authorities said.
Monmouth County beaches take toll from heavy rainfall
New Jersey has been getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, and Monmouth County’s beaches are seeing the heaviest toll.
Now 24/7, NYC speed camera tickets explode with $16M spike in fines during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
Man waiting for train is shoved onto tracks at Union Square subway station
A subway rider was pushed onto the tracks from behind at the Union Square station on Monday night by an unprovoked attacker who remained at large Tuesday, police said.
Police: 1 person dead in shooting at Deer Park auto body shop
Police say one person was killed in a shooting at an auto body shop in Deer Park.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Cops: BMW slams into Staten Island house in chase; driver hits 70 mph in separate incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old Port Richmond man was behind the wheel of a car that careened into a house and, in a separate incident several months earlier, reached speeds upward of 70 mph while the suspect was trying to elude police on Staten Island.
16-Year-Old Dies as Gunfire Erupts on NJ Street Corner as Kids Leave School
A teenager was killed and a New Jersey street corner broke into chaos during a shooting Monday afternoon, with bullets flying just steps from several schools. The frightening moments in East Orange occurred just as children were let out of class in the afternoon. According to witnesses, the shooting took place on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, right near a family grocery store as well as the schools.
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
MTA bus driver spit on, slashed by man upset over rear door not opening: report
The confrontation escalated when the man who was upset spit on the driver then pulled out a knife from his waistband and slashed him twice on his left forearm. He then allegedly threatened to go get his gun.
New planning process underway at Kingsbridge Armory
KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — For decades, there have been some big ideas in the works for the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx. From a major ice skating complex to a shopping mall, many plans for the 180,000-square-foot building have been discussed. Some neighbors are working to make sure the community will continue to have a say […]
Police: 16-year-old killed in Monday shooting near NJ elementary, middle school
Police say one teen is dead following a shooting Monday, just a block away from an elementary and middle school in East Orange.
Vehicle overturns in Manchester, NJ after impaired Seaside Heights, NJ driver crashes into a tree
An impaired driver allegedly moving recklessly through Manchester Township was hospitalized after causing two accidents, the second of which led to his vehicle overturning and being crushed by a tree on Monday afternoon. Manchester Police said that 31-year-old Christopher H. Cornell Jr. of Seaside Heights was driving in a 2019...
Shots fired near NYU Brooklyn campus; teen slashed in face about a block away
NYU students received an alert Tuesday morning after shots rang out near MetroTech Center — one of two nearby incidents in Brooklyn.
