New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
WWE Extreme Rules Results (10/8/2022): Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey, Edge, Bayley, Seth Rollins
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Extreme Rules on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship - Extreme Rules Match: Liv...
Road Dogg: As Superstars Return To Their Old Characters, Fans Will See More Comfortable Performances
Road Dogg talks about the shift in creative direction under Triple H. Recently, Brian "Road Dogg" James returned to WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. Currently, Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE, and Shawn Michaels is WWE's SVP of Talent Development as D-Generation X has gone from the anti-establishment to those in power.
Brian Gewirtz Shares His Thoughts On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
WWE's former head writer is fascinated by their recent creative shakeup. On July 25, Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of once-released stars.
Spoilers: New Champions Crowned, Title Vacated At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 10/8
Major happenings went down during the IMPACT Wrestling tapings on October 8. Read below if you want to be spoiled. IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. During the tapings (according to PWInsider), new IMPACT Tag Team Champions were crowned as Heath & Rhino defeated The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) to win the belts.
Rhea Ripley Hits Con-Chair-To On Beth Phoenix, Scarlett Brings Pepper Spray, And More | Fight Size
Here is your post-WWE Extreme Rules fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022. - Prior to the show kicking off, WWE treated those in attendance to a first look at the WrestleMania 40 logo. - The night's first match saw The Brawling Brutes defeat Imperium in a Good Old...
WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal, Satnam Singh's Andre The Giant 'Impression', More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 9, 2022. - Last night at Extreme Rules, WWE revealed the logo for WrestleMania 40 which will also take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This logo features the Liberty Bell and The Return of Roman numerals to the WrestleMania logo as XL could be seen as the representation of the number 40.
JCW vs. The World Stream And Results (10/9): Jonathan Gresham, Tony Deppen, Shazza McKenzie In Action
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its JCW vs. The World event on October 9 from The Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event streamed on YouTube and fans can watch the stream in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. JCW vs. The World...
Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales
There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
Karrion Kross: I Remember People Laughing At My Mask During My Initial Main Roster Run
Karrion Kross reflects on his original main roster run and the mask he was made to wear. Karrion Kross first main roster run left a lot to be desired. Debuting on Monday Night Raw while still holding the NXT Championship, Kross lost in quick fashion to Jeff Hardy before being released shortly thereafter with only a few matches on Monday Night Raw under his belt.
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For The Last Week Of September
Fightful has learned the following producers and notes from WWE Raw 9/27. - Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was set for a dark match main event, produced by Jason Jordan. - Shelton Benjamin vs. R-Truth was taped for Main...
ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Back in Black event on October 7. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (Courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7) - All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Brother Azriel. - Charles Allen def. Dorian.
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From New York (Taped On 10/8)
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. Matches and segments will air on upcoming weeks of IMPACT. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers For 10/13. - Josh Alexander cuts a promo and calls out Bully Ray. Bully Ray,...
Bray Wyatt: I Missed You Too. All Of You
Bray Wyatt has missed everyone. At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE, revealing himself at the end of the show as the White Rabbit. The White Rabbit teases have been going on for nearly a month, starting at WWE live events with "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane playing in the arena. The teases have continued on television with QR codes popping up and giving fans various clues and taking them down rabbit holes.
Johnny Gargano And Candice LeRae Gain Praise From WWE Higher Ups On Their Returns, How They Handled Exits
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are back from free agency, and WWE sources say that they maintained a good relationship throughout their last year in NXT, as well as his their time off. One WWE source said that Gargano remained on most in WWE's good side all the way through...
Outpouring Of Support For Nick Gage, WWE Extreme Rules Hype, Bound For Glory Fallout | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. - Ahead of his match tonight against Jon Moxley where if he loses he will have to retire, the wrestling world is coming together in an outpouring of support for Nick Gage. - Tonight is WWE Extreme Rules and...
Nigel McGuinness Released By WWE
Nigel McGuinness is gone from WWE. As first reported by PW Insider, Nigel McGuinness was released from WWE earlier this week. McGuinness, 46, had most recently worked for the NXT brand where he was a part of the Level Up commentary team. Before that, McGuinness had primarily worked in NXT UK alongside Andy Shepherd.
Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut
Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
Bray Wyatt Returns. Now What? | Tim & Joel Pod
