ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
WWE
Fightful

Brian Gewirtz Shares His Thoughts On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

WWE's former head writer is fascinated by their recent creative shakeup. On July 25, Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of once-released stars.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Sheamus
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Byron Saxton
Fightful

Spoilers: New Champions Crowned, Title Vacated At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 10/8

Major happenings went down during the IMPACT Wrestling tapings on October 8. Read below if you want to be spoiled. IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. During the tapings (according to PWInsider), new IMPACT Tag Team Champions were crowned as Heath & Rhino defeated The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) to win the belts.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faction#Wwe Smackdown#Combat
Fightful

Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales

There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fightful

Karrion Kross: I Remember People Laughing At My Mask During My Initial Main Roster Run

Karrion Kross reflects on his original main roster run and the mask he was made to wear. Karrion Kross first main roster run left a lot to be desired. Debuting on Monday Night Raw while still holding the NXT Championship, Kross lost in quick fashion to Jeff Hardy before being released shortly thereafter with only a few matches on Monday Night Raw under his belt.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For The Last Week Of September

Fightful has learned the following producers and notes from WWE Raw 9/27. - Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari. - Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was set for a dark match main event, produced by Jason Jordan. - Shelton Benjamin vs. R-Truth was taped for Main...
WWE
Fightful

ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7)

ProSouth Wrestling held its Back in Black event on October 7. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (Courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7) - All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Brother Azriel. - Charles Allen def. Dorian.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From New York (Taped On 10/8)

IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. Matches and segments will air on upcoming weeks of IMPACT. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers For 10/13. - Josh Alexander cuts a promo and calls out Bully Ray. Bully Ray,...
WWE
Fightful

Bray Wyatt: I Missed You Too. All Of You

Bray Wyatt has missed everyone. At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE, revealing himself at the end of the show as the White Rabbit. The White Rabbit teases have been going on for nearly a month, starting at WWE live events with "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane playing in the arena. The teases have continued on television with QR codes popping up and giving fans various clues and taking them down rabbit holes.
WWE
Fightful

Nigel McGuinness Released By WWE

Nigel McGuinness is gone from WWE. As first reported by PW Insider, Nigel McGuinness was released from WWE earlier this week. McGuinness, 46, had most recently worked for the NXT brand where he was a part of the Level Up commentary team. Before that, McGuinness had primarily worked in NXT UK alongside Andy Shepherd.
WWE
Fightful

Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut

Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
WWE
Fightful

Logan Paul Confronts The Bloodline, PAC Hammers His Way To Victory | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Rampage, and AEW Battle of the Belts IV on Friday, October 7, 2022:. - Logan Paul confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Friday. Paul Heyman compared Paul to Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper, and he called him a male Kardashian. He noted how Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate could have faced Reigns, but none of them had the balls to do so. Heyman delivered the spoiler that Reigns will smash Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul called Jey Uso the Tribal Chief, trying to stir up some tension with The Bloodline. It briefly work, but Sami Zayn got the group back on track. He proceeded to call Paul a giant #2 and stated that he will be a stain on Reigns' boot when all is said and done.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy