Mike Greenberg: 'Mike McCarthy is the Coach of the Year right this minute in the NFL'

The NFC East is home to the lone undefeated team in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. Another NFC East -- the New York Giants -- had some of the lowest expectations among all 32 teams in the league coming into the season, yet are 3-1 through four contests.

Despite this, ESPN's Mike Greenberg revealed his current frontrunner for Coach of the Year and it is neither Nick Sirianni of the Eagles nor Brian Daboll of the Giants.

Greenberg's main argument for McCarthy is that the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys have won their last three games with backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Starter Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and since then, Rush has filled in admirably and led Dallas to three straight wins.

Prescott is expected back at some point in October and due to Rush's solid play, there has been talk that a quarterback controversy could be brewing upon the two-time Pro Bowler's return. McCarthy, however, has dismissed the idea, indicating that Prescott will be the starter when he returns.