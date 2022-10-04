ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDVk9_0iLSEwFG00

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per miles traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

When will the Social Security Administration announce the COLA increase for 2023?

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

Rank State “Road roughness” score % roads in poor condition % roads in good condition
1 California 160.3 44% 22%
2 Rhode Island 149.0 41% 27%
3 Nebraska 140.6 33% 33%
4 Wisconsin 139.4 28% 25%
5 New York 136.6 30% 34%
6 Hawaii 134.1 25% 28%
7 Massachusetts 131.0 31% 37%
8 Louisiana 128.3 26% 36%
9 Michigan 127.6 24% 38%
10 New Jersey 123.4 26% 44%
11 Washington 121.8 22% 41%
12 New Mexico 120.3 23% 42%
13 Pennsylvania 119.9 20% 41%
14 Iowa 119.1 19% 39%
15 Texas 118.3 20% 43%
16 Colorado 118.2 18% 41%
17 Illinois 116.9 19% 43%
18 Montana 112.0 20% 50%
19 Ohio 111.3 19% 49%
20 South Dakota 108.7 14% 48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Rank State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Politics
WANE 15

Fort Wayne native Theriot added to Komets camp roster

 Veteran forward Josh Winquist has agreed to a tryout as the team prepares for its 71st training camp opening Monday, October 10. Fort Wayne native, Triston Theriot, has also been invited to camp. The team will open the home portion of the regular season against Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

10/7 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

Snider 28 Bishop Dwenger 0Concordia 0 Carroll 51Homestead 61 Wayne 54North Side 49 Northrop 12Bishop Luers 42 South Side 0Leo 13 Columbia City 28Norwell 56 Huntington North 0East Noble 14 New Haven 37Bellmont 7 DeKalb 48Bluffton 8 Adams Central 56Woodlan 32 South Adams 38Southern Wells 20 Heritage 68Lapel 29 Jay County 21Angola 33 Garrett 22Eastside […]
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS Minnesota

Brad Finstad stresses "family pocketbook issues" in 1st District race

MINNEAPOLIS -- The election is just 29 days away and the 700,000 voters in the 1st Congressional District will once again be electing a member of Congress.It's a swing district that for years was in Democratic hands but increasingly is voting Republican.The death of 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedotn from cancer last February triggered a series of elections to replace him.  In August, there was a special election to fill out the remaining 4 1/2 months of Hagedorn's term. The election pitted farmer and former Trump USDA appointee Brad Finstad, a Republican, against Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WANE 15

Colts, Matt Ryan found a way in OT win at Denver

INDIANAPOLIS – They found a way. Which is the objective, right? Listen to a battered and bruised Matt Ryan after he and the Indianapolis Colts found a way by transforming an unsightly Thursday night meeting with the Broncos in Denver into an utter masterpiece in the form of a 12-9 overtime victory. “Wins are what […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy