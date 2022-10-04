ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

1 student shot, another arrested outside Burke High School in Dorchester

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwCfV_0iLSEtb500

Shooting outside Burke High School in Dorchester leaves student injured 02:11

BOSTON -- A student was shot near Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday morning. Police said the call came in around 9:35 a.m.

The 17-year-old boy was found outside on school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A suspect, another 17-year-old boy who attended Burke High, has been arrested said Police Superintendent Felipe Colon. A gun was found by officers nearby. The teen is facing weapons and assault charges.

"Obviously this is not the way we ever want to start a school day," said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. "We are together collectively concerned for this community, for the students involved, for the administration in the school and we will continue to do everything we can to support them through this tragic situation."

The school was on lockdown and police responded but that order has since been lifted.

A few weeks ago, an 18-year-old boy was stabbed in his back and shoulder at the same school. He was treated at the nurse's office for non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is a school, this is where we should be coming to celebrate and be able to see the community that's here at the Burke and the good work that's going on in the building, and again we have violence with youth," said Superintendent Mary Skipper. "Our work right now is to support the students that are in the building."

Comments / 2

Guest
5d ago

I went to JE Burke High School when it was an all girls school. What is really happening with these school kids? They think life is a joke! They need to be locked the hell up!!! I don't care!!! It's ridiculous!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

6 teens, 1 man facing charges after fight breaks out at Boston playground

BOSTON -- Multiple teens and one adult were arrested at a playground in Boston Friday night. A large group of people was at the Carter Playground for a football game when a fight broke out around 8 p.m. Police said the following arrests were made: 16-year-old boy charged with affray 17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct  15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest 15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest 15-year-old boy charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest  Chiquela Howard, 37, of Weymouth, was also charged with disorderly...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury

At about 7:20PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Vandell Mason, 38, of Dorchester, in the area of 48 Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated)

Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated) The fight reported overnight between Central and Harvard squares was no simple affair, but a street brawl culminated in the sound of gunfire, police said Saturday. The size of the crowd was given as anywhere between 50 to 200 people – though the larger estimate was from police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought

BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Lyft driver assaulted at MBTA Waterland Station in Revere

REVERE - A 30-year-old East Boston man is facing charges after he reportedly assaulted a Lyft driver at the MBTA's Wonderland Station in Revere early Saturday morning.Transit Police said the Lyft driver responded to an order for a single-passenger ride. When he arrived at Wonderland Station, the driver saw that the man was also with a woman.The driver then told the man he couldn't provide them with a ride due to ordering a single-person ride, and that prompted the man to get upset. The driver then assured that the ride would be canceled free of charge, but the 30-year-old walked over to the passenger's door and punched the driver in the face and ear. The driver then fled off.Police said the victim flagged an officer around 1:30 a.m. to tell them about the assault and provided them with a description. The driver had blood dripping down his face when he talked to police, but refused to get any medical attention.  The officer was later able to find the man near the parking garage of Wonderland Station, where he admitted he hit the driver. The East Boston man will be summoned to court for assault and battery at a later time. 
REVERE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
CBS Boston

Teen accused of shooting near Burke High in Dorchester held without bail

BOSTON - The teen accused of shooting a classmate outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, a judge decided Wednesday.The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges, including armed assault with intent to murder. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found outside on school grounds with a gunshot wound when police responded to the call at 9:35 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Officers found several shell casings on the ground, and witnesses identified the suspect as the shooter."This is a horrific event in every possible aspect. There's a young person with a bullet wound, another young person with a dramatically altered life path and a whole community of students and staffers who need and deserve all the help and support we can give them. Once again, we're looking at the terrible consequences of too many guns and too many people willing to use them," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.   The school was on lockdown during the incident, and students returned to school Wednesday.The dangerousness hearing is scheduled for October 11.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, attacked woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Police are searching for a man they say followed and attacked a woman outside a South Boston convenience store. Boston Police shared surveillance issues of the suspect they said was armed with a knife Tuesday night when he followed a woman in the area of K Street and East 7th Street.The man allegedly approached the woman from behind and tried to grab her bag. Police said he then punched the woman in the face before running off.The suspect is described as a Black man who is 20-30 years old. He was wearing a dark-colored leather jacket and dark pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Burke High School
CBS Boston

Norwood early childcare center worker accused of assaulting student

NORWOOD – Police have asked a clerk magistrate to determine if a criminal complaint should be issued following an assault allegation at a Norwood early childcare facility.Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said police were informed on September 28 about the alleged assault of a student at Willet Early Childhood Center. According to the town's website, the facility houses 13 full-day kindergarten classes.Police opened, and have since finished, an investigation into the allegations.The department requested a show case hearing before the Dedham District Court's clerk magistrate. No further information is currently available. 
NORWOOD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Police Arrest Darryl Henley Of Boston For Drug Trafficking

On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., Boston Police arrested Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston. Henley was charged with Trafficking; Class A, Drugs, 28-99 grams, Trafficking; Class B, Drugs, 100-199 grams and Distribution Class A, Drugs. While on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street in South Boston,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston

BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Infamous bank robber William Sequeira arrested in Boston

BOSTON - An infamous criminal, who claims he's robbed more than 100 banks, was arrested in an attempted heist in the Back Bay, according to I-Team sources. The Boston Police Department's Bank Robbery task force tackled William Sequeira inside the Citizen's Bank on Boylston Street Wednesday afternoon. Sequeira is a serial bank robber who served decades in prison. On the TV show "Caught in Providence", Sequeira bragged that the movie "The Town" starring Ben Affleck is based on his life. No other details about the arrest have been released. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy