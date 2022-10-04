1 student shot, another arrested outside Burke High School in Dorchester

Shooting outside Burke High School in Dorchester leaves student injured 02:11

BOSTON -- A student was shot near Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday morning. Police said the call came in around 9:35 a.m.

The 17-year-old boy was found outside on school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A suspect, another 17-year-old boy who attended Burke High, has been arrested said Police Superintendent Felipe Colon. A gun was found by officers nearby. The teen is facing weapons and assault charges.

"Obviously this is not the way we ever want to start a school day," said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. "We are together collectively concerned for this community, for the students involved, for the administration in the school and we will continue to do everything we can to support them through this tragic situation."

The school was on lockdown and police responded but that order has since been lifted.

A few weeks ago, an 18-year-old boy was stabbed in his back and shoulder at the same school. He was treated at the nurse's office for non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is a school, this is where we should be coming to celebrate and be able to see the community that's here at the Burke and the good work that's going on in the building, and again we have violence with youth," said Superintendent Mary Skipper. "Our work right now is to support the students that are in the building."