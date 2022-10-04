ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Where Colorado ranks among states with the worst roads

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbM7f_0iLSEsiM00

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per mile traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

New Xcel Energy rate increases start in October

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

Rank State “Road roughness” score % roads in poor condition % roads in good condition
1 California 160.3 44% 22%
2 Rhode Island 149.0 41% 27%
3 Nebraska 140.6 33% 33%
4 Wisconsin 139.4 28% 25%
5 New York 136.6 30% 34%
6 Hawaii 134.1 25% 28%
7 Massachusetts 131.0 31% 37%
8 Louisiana 128.3 26% 36%
9 Michigan 127.6 24% 38%
10 New Jersey 123.4 26% 44%
11 Washington 121.8 22% 41%
12 New Mexico 120.3 23% 42%
13 Pennsylvania 119.9 20% 41%
14 Iowa 119.1 19% 39%
15 Texas 118.3 20% 43%
16 Colorado 118.2 18% 41%
17 Illinois 116.9 19% 43%
18 Montana 112.0 20% 50%
19 Ohio 111.3 19% 49%
20 South Dakota 108.7 14% 48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
TheStreet

These Are the Cheapest States to Buy A House

While the primary principle of making money through real estate is always location, shopping for a primary home is a lot easier if one lives in certain states and cities. Even putting aside differences in salaries between certain popular coastal cities and the rest of the country, many pockets of the country have home prices that are fairly proportional to what an average earner would need to shell out to afford a standard home.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Xcel Energy#Rank State
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Oregon wildfire breaks free and spreads to massive size as Portland is covered in smoke

The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon has ballooned in size over the weekend, spurring new evacuations and worry as the fire broke out of containment.The blaze, between Eugene and Bend in the eastern half of the state, had burned through more than 86,000 acres as of Monday morning — roughly the same size as Philadelphia — after “extreme fire growth” over the weekend.Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfire was carried all the way into Portland, the state’s largest city, contributing to dismal air quality.On Friday, the fire was at just 33,000 acres, with 12 per cent of the perimeter contained....
PORTLAND, OR
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

A new temporary closure has been announced by the company, and another location will not be returning. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
ALTON, IL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy