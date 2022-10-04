ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

City of Hinton Welcomes Native Author Art Callaham

By Hinton News
 5 days ago

On October 12, 2022, native Hinton author, Art Callaham, will host a free book signing at the Hinton Railroad Museum from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Art graduated from Hinton High School in 1966, served in Vietnam, worked in the corporate world, and served as an adjunct college professor for over 40 years.

In 2021, Art published the book, On America, which reflects the values and shared experiences of those who have loved, laughed, cried, and served in the land we call home. Books will be given away free at the signing; however, donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will then be donated to the Hinton Railroad Museum, as a way of paying back his hometown for being a wonderful place to grow up.

Please come out and join Art for a fun-filled evening at the Hinton Railroad Museum. Light refreshments will be served by Lucky Rivers Cafe.

In a time and place when divisiveness has run amok, essayist, executive and critic-at-large Art Callaham focuses on the one thing that still unites us all: our citizenship. In his new book "On America," Callaham reflects on the common values and shared experiences of those who have loved, laughed, cried and served in the land we call home. In 46 vignettes arranged in sections devoted to family, friends, war and peace, and country, Callaham shares views developed over a lifetime of work and service to his country, state, town and community. The vignettes are thought-provoking and sure to encourage lively discussion....
Hinton News

Monongahela National Forest Hiring Recreation Technicians in White Sulphur Springs and Neola

ELKINS, W.Va., (Hinton News) – Monongahela National Forest will be hiring multiple permanent seasonal forestry technicians to work in the recreation program with duty locations in Neola and White Sulphur Springs. The positions work 13 pay periods per year maintaining recreation sites in the national forest including daily scheduling, managing cleanups, providing information and patrolling. […] The post Monongahela National Forest Hiring Recreation Technicians in White Sulphur Springs and Neola appeared first on The Hinton News.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Princeton Primary School fully opens classrooms to teachers and students

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Students are back in the classroom at Princeton Primary School after a long wait! Monday, October 3, 2022, Princeton Primary School fully opened its doors to welcome back teachers and students. This was after the administration found mold within the building and shut it down. Cleaning crews came in the following week and […]
PRINCETON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

