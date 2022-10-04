Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs played the Hollywood Bowl last night in support of their new album Cool It Down. They kicked off their encore by inviting openers Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas onstage for a run through Kim Wilde’s new wave classic “Kids In America.” They also began the show with Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius in tow to sing his parts on Cool It Down single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Watch overhead footage of both songs below.
Stereogum
Carly Rae Jepsen – “The Loneliest Time” (Feat. Rufus Wainwright)
On October 21, Carly Rae Jepsen will release her new album The Loneliest Time. We’ve heard a few album singles so far, such as the much-teased (and Rostam Batmanglij-produced) “Western Wind” and “Beach House, plus “Talking To Yourself.” Jepsen’s been teasing the title track all week — yesterday, she announced the song would feature Rufus Wainwright, tweeting, “If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads… you might want to check it out.” Then, earlier today, Jepsen tweeted, “We’re going to the moon! Who’s coming?,” indicating that the album’s title track would drop at midnight tonight. Well, now “The Loneliest Time” — aka the aforementioned disco power ballad — is here, and you can listen to it below.
Stereogum
Their / They’re / There – “Living Will Or Living Well”
Chicago math-rockers Their / They’re / There — the project of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, the Progress, Stay Ahead Of The Weather) — are back with a vengeance on their ripping new song “Living Will Or Living Well.” The new track will appear on T/T/T’s first-ever long-player, which comes after a lengthy hiatus. T/T/T released two EPs, Their / They’re / There and Analog Weekend in 2013 before dipping out. This year, they shared a split EP with Pacemaker called Them Dogs. Moving into their new era, T/T/T have a new drummer, with Jared Karns (Kiss Kiss) taking over from Mike Kinsella.
Stereogum
Gladie – “Nothing”
After releasing a wealth of EPs, demos, and one-off singles in the interim, Augusta Koch’s Philly-based indie band Gladie are ready to roll out their follow-up to 2020 debut Safe Sins. It’s called Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, and it’s coming next month. Lead single “Nothing” is a hard-charging rager of a song, hooky as hell and brimming with energy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
This Night Turns 20
David Bowie had his Berlin trilogy. Neil Young had his crazy Geffen eighties. In 2002, Dan Bejar was in his Spain period, hiding out from the pressures of his other band, the New Pornographers, whose 2000 debut Mass Romantic had garnered international acclaim. Up until that point, Bejar had released contemplative, if verbose, folk-rock as Destroyer. But with indie rock royalties in tow, Bejar felt comfortable absconding to the Iberian Peninsula, stretching out a bit and, in his words, “just doing whatever the fuck I wanted.” He was “following [his] muse,” he later told Spin, and apparently, his muse led him to a sprawling, 70-minute album about a disenchanted evening.
Stereogum
Stream Counterparts’ Heavy, Emotive New Album A Eulogy For Those Still Here
Hamilton, Ontario’s Counterparts are one of the biggest, most cult-beloved metalcore bands on the current landscape. They’ve been around for 15 years, and they were playing the Warped Tour back when that was still a thing. Counterparts don’t really sound like an underground band; their whole sound is too big and clean and professional for that. But Counterparts bring a serious, majestic level of emotion. They’re heavy and catchy and cathartic, and there’s something deeply satisfying about the sweep of their music.
Stereogum
Lana Del Rey Guests On Taylor Swift’s Midnights Track “Snow On The Beach”
Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for her new album Midnights, dropping two weeks from today. Swift has been revealing the titles one by one via a TikTok video series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” Last night she reeled off the last few, concluding with a superstar duet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline’s Nikki Finke Was the Ultimate Hollywood Disruptor
Nikki Finke was terrifying. When the late Hollywood journalist called — the phone was her weapon of choice — the most powerful players in Hollywood shivered. That’s because she could write anything, and there was nobody to call if you didn’t like what she wrote. I learned this the hard way, even though we were friendly over the years: We had lunch at Hugo’s, shared a storage unit, and spent hours together in her West Hollywood apartment as I tried in vain to get her to press “send” on her brilliant CAA chapter for Premiere Magazine, which was scheduled in two...
Stereogum
New SPLC Benefit Comp Has Gel, FAIM, Rid Of Me Covering “Sabotage,” & More
Exhibit A is a new compilation assembled by the Philly “heavy punk” label Knife Hits, benefitting the Southern Poverty Law Center. The comp has a bunch of cool hardcore bands like Gel, FAIM, and HIRS, and at least two noteworthy covers. Bitter Branches, whose drummer Jeff Tirabassi curated the tracklist, cover PJ Harvey’s “50ft Queenie” from 1993’s Rid Of Me. And Rid Of Me, a band named after that album, continue their own streak of covers from the ’90s (and shortly thereafter) with a ferocious take on Beastie Boys’ yell-your-head-off classic “Sabotage.” Take it all in below, and buy Exhibit A at Bandcamp.
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
Stereogum
Beavis & Butt-Head Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Video: “I Would Love To Have A Girl Be This Mad At Me”
Paramount+ recently rebooted the classic MTV show Beavis & Butt-Head, with a new movie and new episodes of the show. That means we get to hear Mike Judge voicing both Beavis and Butt-Head as they process the intricacies of 2022 popular culture. The show has plotlines, but it also devotes significant real estate to its two heroes as they watch present-day music videos, as well as TikToks and YouTube clips. We’ve already posted Beavis and Butt-Head’s reactions to BTS and Tyler, The Creator, and now they’ve also weighed in on Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 classic “Good 4 U.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Iggy Pop – “You Want It Darker” (Leonard Cohen Cover)
Iggy Pop has shared a new version of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker,” which will appear on Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen, out October 14. (Already-released Cohen covers from the tribute include “Coming Back To You” by James Taylor, “Famous Blue Raincoat” by Nathaniel Rateliff, “Steer Your Way” by Norah Jones, and “Suzanne” by Gregory Porter.) Consider this a little consolation for Pop’s having to cancel last weekend Desert Daze headlining set (he was replaced by Beach House) due to his band’s visa issues.
Stereogum
Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All Compilation Available For One Day Only
As part of Bandcamp Friday, Good Music and Noise For Now have released a new fundraising compilation benefiting organizations that help facilitate abortion access in restrictive states. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All will be available for just 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp and features new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne and Devo, Death Cab For Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan And Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall, Wet Leg, and more. Also, the comp features cover art by Kim Gordon.
Stereogum
Kanye West Blocked On Twitter And Instagram After-Semitic Posts
Instagram has restricted Kanye West’s account after the rapper made a post that advocacy groups are calling anti-Semitic. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that Instagram had deleted content from West’s page and placed new restrictions, citing a violation of rules and guidelines, though Meta didn’t specify beyond that. The decision comes after Ye shared a since-deleted post on Friday that included a text exchange between himself and Diddy. With a caption reading “Jesus is Jew,” the text exchange appears to show West going back and forth with Diddy, with West claiming Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.
Stereogum
Stream Baltimore Hardcore Band Jivebomb’s Ripshit Debut EP Primitive Desires
Baltimore hardcore is in an absolutely ridiculous place right now. Obviously, Turnstile are on top of the world, but it goes way beyond that. End It have emerged as one of the best bands on the underground. Praise just came back with a great new record. Early next year, scene overlords Trapped Under Ice will return to headline their hometown’s Disturbin’ The Peace fest, and it’s already sold out. And then there’s Jivebomb, a new band that’s already doing a lot of damage. After dropping their demo last year, Jivebomb have just come out with their debut EP, and it’s a beast.
Comments / 0