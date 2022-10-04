Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Gladie – “Nothing”
After releasing a wealth of EPs, demos, and one-off singles in the interim, Augusta Koch’s Philly-based indie band Gladie are ready to roll out their follow-up to 2020 debut Safe Sins. It’s called Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, and it’s coming next month. Lead single “Nothing” is a hard-charging rager of a song, hooky as hell and brimming with energy.
Stereogum
Big Bliss – “Sleep Paralysis”
Like many bands, the Brooklyn post-punk combo Big Bliss — led by brothers Tim and Cory Race — had their album delayed by COVID. The plan was to start recording Vital Return, the follow-up to their 2018 debut At Middle Distance, way back in April 2020. Ultimately they didn’t track the new songs until this year, but it sounds like the wait was worth it.
Stereogum
Their / They’re / There – “Living Will Or Living Well”
Chicago math-rockers Their / They’re / There — the project of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, the Progress, Stay Ahead Of The Weather) — are back with a vengeance on their ripping new song “Living Will Or Living Well.” The new track will appear on T/T/T’s first-ever long-player, which comes after a lengthy hiatus. T/T/T released two EPs, Their / They’re / There and Analog Weekend in 2013 before dipping out. This year, they shared a split EP with Pacemaker called Them Dogs. Moving into their new era, T/T/T have a new drummer, with Jared Karns (Kiss Kiss) taking over from Mike Kinsella.
Stereogum
This Night Turns 20
David Bowie had his Berlin trilogy. Neil Young had his crazy Geffen eighties. In 2002, Dan Bejar was in his Spain period, hiding out from the pressures of his other band, the New Pornographers, whose 2000 debut Mass Romantic had garnered international acclaim. Up until that point, Bejar had released contemplative, if verbose, folk-rock as Destroyer. But with indie rock royalties in tow, Bejar felt comfortable absconding to the Iberian Peninsula, stretching out a bit and, in his words, “just doing whatever the fuck I wanted.” He was “following [his] muse,” he later told Spin, and apparently, his muse led him to a sprawling, 70-minute album about a disenchanted evening.
Stereogum
Stream Counterparts’ Heavy, Emotive New Album A Eulogy For Those Still Here
Hamilton, Ontario’s Counterparts are one of the biggest, most cult-beloved metalcore bands on the current landscape. They’ve been around for 15 years, and they were playing the Warped Tour back when that was still a thing. Counterparts don’t really sound like an underground band; their whole sound is too big and clean and professional for that. But Counterparts bring a serious, majestic level of emotion. They’re heavy and catchy and cathartic, and there’s something deeply satisfying about the sweep of their music.
Stereogum
Jazmine Sullivan – “Stand Up”
At the beginning of last year, the great R&B veteran Jazmine Sullivan released Heaux Tales, her first album in six years. That album won Sullivan two Grammys, as well as a ton of critical acclaim. Since then, Sullivan has released a deluxe edition of Heaux Tales and covered “Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child” for the Elvis soundtrack. Today, Sullivan has released another soundtrack song, and it’s pretty different from that Elvis one.
Stereogum
Make Up The Breakdown
It’s funny to think now, two decades later, what the early Aughts Return To Rock(™) era hath wrought. As the Strokes and their downtown-cool, Velvet Underground-revivalist shtick surged in popularity – largely a pendulum swing away from TRL boy bands, rap-rock, post-post–post grunge (and all other strains of Butt Rock) — a wave of like-minded guitar acts followed, from New York or not. As journalist Lizzy Goodman outlined in her 2017 scene opus Meet Me In The Bathroom, “almost every artist I interviewed for this book – from all over the world – said it was the Strokes that opened the door for them.” One of those bands hailed from British Columbia and had an eye-twitchingly meta name: Hot Hot Heat.
Stereogum
LF System – “Hungry (For Love)”
Last month, we wrote about Scottish DJ duo LF System and their UK chart-topping disco bop “Afraid To Feel.” Sampling Silk’s 1979 track “I Can’t Stop (Turning You On),” “Afraid To Feel” beat out Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on the Official UK Singles Chart, and it’s since become the longest-running dance #1 of the decade with eight weeks total. It was also certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry. Now, LF System are back with another banger. “Hungry (For Love)” finds Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan again leaning into what made “Afraid To Feel” so successful, as they speed up and slow down a deep-cut disco tune: “Hungry” by Sandy’s Gang, which originally came out in 1976.
Stereogum
Beavis & Butt-Head Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Video: “I Would Love To Have A Girl Be This Mad At Me”
Paramount+ recently rebooted the classic MTV show Beavis & Butt-Head, with a new movie and new episodes of the show. That means we get to hear Mike Judge voicing both Beavis and Butt-Head as they process the intricacies of 2022 popular culture. The show has plotlines, but it also devotes significant real estate to its two heroes as they watch present-day music videos, as well as TikToks and YouTube clips. We’ve already posted Beavis and Butt-Head’s reactions to BTS and Tyler, The Creator, and now they’ve also weighed in on Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 classic “Good 4 U.”
Stereogum
Hear A Previously Unreleased Demo From Sigur Rós’ 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue
Later this month, Sigur Rós’ officially-untitled third album, known to most of us as ( ), will celebrate its 20th anniversary. That album, an absurdly pretty 71-minute collection of untitled tracks, was a lot of people’s introduction to Sigur Rós, and it remains the favorite of many fans. On the day of the album’s anniversary, Sigur Rós will release a remastered reissue of ( ), and it’ll include a few unreleased demos. Today, they’ve shared one of them.
Stereogum
Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All Compilation Available For One Day Only
As part of Bandcamp Friday, Good Music and Noise For Now have released a new fundraising compilation benefiting organizations that help facilitate abortion access in restrictive states. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All will be available for just 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp and features new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne and Devo, Death Cab For Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan And Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall, Wet Leg, and more. Also, the comp features cover art by Kim Gordon.
Stereogum
Watch Killer Mike Perform “RUN” On Fallon
Killer Mike visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where he performed “Run,” his first solo single since the release of his 2012 album R.A.P. Music. The Run The Jewels performer also sat down with Fallon to talk about making a cameo on the final season of Ozark (where he met Laura Linney) and the importance of voting on a local level.
Stereogum
Kanye West’s Instagram Restricted For Policy Violations
Instagram has restricted Kanye West’s account after the rapper made a post that advocacy groups are calling anti-Semitic. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that Instagram had deleted content from West’s page and placed new restrictions, citing a violation of rules and guidelines, though Meta didn’t specify beyond that. The decision comes after Ye shared a since-deleted post on Friday that included a text exchange between himself and Diddy. With a caption reading “Jesus is Jew,” the text exchange appears to show West going back and forth with Diddy, with West claiming Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.
Stereogum
Lana Del Rey Guests On Taylor Swift’s Midnights Track “Snow On The Beach”
Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for her new album Midnights, dropping two weeks from today. Swift has been revealing the titles one by one via a TikTok video series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” Last night she reeled off the last few, concluding with a superstar duet.
Stereogum
Watch The Cure Debut New Songs “Alone” And “Endsong” At European Tour Opener
The Cure kicked off their 2022 European tour in Latvia tonight, where they debuted two new songs and welcomed guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte back into the band. (Bamonte played with the band from 1990 to 2005 and attended their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2019.) Playing at the Arēna Rīga, the Cure opened their set with a new song called “Alone.” They bookended the set with their last song (pre-encore) also being a debut titled “Endsong.”
