ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Why Did Mason Leave ‘Chicago Fire’? — And Who Is His Replacement?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t watched the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire. Mason Locke’s (Chris Mansa) absence from the Season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire last Wednesday was…surprising, to say the least. After making a brief appearance in Season 9 and then joining Firehouse 51 full-time in Season 10, viewers expected the new character to stick around for a while.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Stolte
Person
Miranda Rae Mayo
Person
David Eigenberg
Person
Alberto Rosende
Person
Randy Flagler
Person
Taylor Kinney
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Chicago Fire#Fire Season#Firehouse
EW.com

Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless

The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Is Melissa Ponzio coming back to Chicago Fire?

Donna Boden is always a welcome presence on Chicago Fire. She first appeared in season 2, and has since been one of the reliable supporting characters who flesh out the world beyond the 51. Her appearances have been rare as the show has progressed, as she only came out in...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy