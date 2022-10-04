ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites

There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
That’s One Great Pumpkin! New York Farmer Grows Record Breaker

That's one great pumpkin, Charlie Brown! A New York farmer grew a pumpkin so great it not only broke a state record but it's the heaviest in the country. Scott Andrusz, of Clarence, New York, set a new record for America's heaviest pumpkin at The Great Pumpkin Farm's annual World Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Saturday, October 1. The 2,554-pound gourd beat the old record by 26 pounds.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
This New York Couple Makes Over $3,000 a Month Dumpster Diving

Imagine being able to bring in an extra $3,000 a month just by digging through things thrown away by others. This is exactly what one New York couple has perfected!. Dave and Erin Sheffield live in Buffalo and both of them have full-time jobs, but when they get some free time, they sift through things that other people have thrown out and turn into a profit.
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
Southern Tier Swimming Hole Gets $4.5 Million Upgrade

Early last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $4.5 million investment to improve facilities at a popular Southern Tier swimming hole. According to the press release, Stony Brook State Park will receive a $4.5 million investment to build a new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office. The investment will also go towards a new playground, renewed footpaths, wayfinding signage and an area for a food truck for special events. The work is scheduled to begin this fall and will run through the off-season and into the 2023 operating season.
Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
Public Comment Taken on Next New York State Minimum Wage Increase

Public comment is open now that the New York State Department of labor is taking the next steps in raising the state’s minimum wage for non-farm workers. While reaction is coming in for the phase-in of a 40-hour workweek and overtime for agricultural workers, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon Friday issued an Order calling for the minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester go up by one dollar an hour from $13,20 to $14.20 as the phase-in toward a $15 minimum hourly wage continues.
Scam Calls from 607 Area Code Seek “Donations” to Police

New York State Police are reminding people they don’t make calls to raise money for their police benevolent charity. The warning comes as Troopers say there have been several recent reports being made to the authorities concerning telephone calls coming from the 607 area code where the caller is trying to get people to “donate” to the P.B.A.
