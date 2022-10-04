Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
That’s One Great Pumpkin! New York Farmer Grows Record Breaker
That's one great pumpkin, Charlie Brown! A New York farmer grew a pumpkin so great it not only broke a state record but it's the heaviest in the country. Scott Andrusz, of Clarence, New York, set a new record for America's heaviest pumpkin at The Great Pumpkin Farm's annual World Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Saturday, October 1. The 2,554-pound gourd beat the old record by 26 pounds.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World
You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world. The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New York Couple Makes Over $3,000 a Month Dumpster Diving
Imagine being able to bring in an extra $3,000 a month just by digging through things thrown away by others. This is exactly what one New York couple has perfected!. Dave and Erin Sheffield live in Buffalo and both of them have full-time jobs, but when they get some free time, they sift through things that other people have thrown out and turn into a profit.
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Southern Tier Swimming Hole Gets $4.5 Million Upgrade
Early last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $4.5 million investment to improve facilities at a popular Southern Tier swimming hole. According to the press release, Stony Brook State Park will receive a $4.5 million investment to build a new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office. The investment will also go towards a new playground, renewed footpaths, wayfinding signage and an area for a food truck for special events. The work is scheduled to begin this fall and will run through the off-season and into the 2023 operating season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
Micron Computer Chip Factory in Syracuse Could Cost Up To $100 Billion
On Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the new Micron campus in Syracuse could cost up to $100 billion over the next 20 years and create up to 50,000 jobs in the state. According to the press release, the first phase of the investment will cost $20...
New York Bear Breaks into SUV, Gets Stuck and Rescued
Imagine taking a nice hike in a beautiful New York park during the crisp fall weather and returning to your car to find that a bear has broken in and now can't break back out. At least one person doesn't have to imagine that anymore. The New York State Department...
Public Comment Taken on Next New York State Minimum Wage Increase
Public comment is open now that the New York State Department of labor is taking the next steps in raising the state’s minimum wage for non-farm workers. While reaction is coming in for the phase-in of a 40-hour workweek and overtime for agricultural workers, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon Friday issued an Order calling for the minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester go up by one dollar an hour from $13,20 to $14.20 as the phase-in toward a $15 minimum hourly wage continues.
Rochester to pay $12 Million Settlement to Daniel Prude’s Family
According to a report by Minyvonne Burke of NBC News, the City of Rochester will pay $12 million in a settlement to Daniel Prude's family after he died in 2020 while police were restraining him. According to the report, Prude died while police were restraining him with handcuffs and a...
Boil Water Order Issued for Part of the City of Binghamton
The City of Binghamton is advising residents in part of the City and the Town of Dickinson near the Ely Park Golf Course that they will have to boil any water for consumption or cooking as a safety precaution. According to a statement issued by the City at 2:44 p.m....
New York Appeals as Portions of New Gun Regulations are Struck Down
New York Attorney General Letitia James is appealing a federal judge ruling October 6 that struck down key elements of the state’s revised gun laws slapped together earlier this year when the Supreme Court threw out many of the state’s licensing regulations. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled...
Comment Now on Pa. Susquehanna River Bridges Replacement
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is back at work planning and doing environmental reviews for the replacement of the Interstate 81 bridges over the Susquehanna River in Susquehanna County. PennDOT had suffered a set-back in its plans for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the “Major Bridge Public-Private...
Good News: Free Breakfast Program Begins For Pennsylvania School Children
When I was growing up, the schools I attended did not offer breakfast. We couldn't afford to buy school lunches, so I brought lunch to school. Once in a while, I'd get to but a school lunch, but to be honest, I prefer the paper bag lunch my mom would prepare for my siblings and me.
Scam Calls from 607 Area Code Seek “Donations” to Police
New York State Police are reminding people they don’t make calls to raise money for their police benevolent charity. The warning comes as Troopers say there have been several recent reports being made to the authorities concerning telephone calls coming from the 607 area code where the caller is trying to get people to “donate” to the P.B.A.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0